HAVERHILL — Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and can range from young to old.
Consider Samantha Hobbs as one of them. The now 14-year-old is credited with saving her 4-year-old cousin Carter from drowning during a swimming pool mishap this past summer.
The Hunking School eighth-grader, a member of Girl Scouts Troop 88176, was honored by the organization during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. She was presented with the Medal of Honor, one of the highest honors given to a Girl Scout.
According to Scouting officials, on June 4, Girl Scout Cadette Samantha Hobbs was enjoying a swim in her grandmother’s above-ground pool in Newton, New Hampshire. At approximately 1 p.m., Samantha was on the opposite side of the pool when she noticed her 4-year-old old cousin Carter, who was on the pool deck, reach into the water to retrieve a toy.
Samantha said she’s always keeping an eye out for younger children when they are at the pool or at the beach.
She said that as the boy leaned into the pool, he slipped and his foot was caught between the deck and the pool wall, forcing him under water head first. The girl had only seconds to respond.
Samantha said she swam over to her cousin while shouting at other children who were on the pool deck to get help from the adults, who were on another deck overlooking the pool.
“I pulled Carter’s head above water and freed his leg,” Samantha said. “I handed him to his mom who was waiting at the stairs.”
Scout officials say Samantha’s calm, quick reaction saved the boy’s life.
Samantha was presented with the National Girls Scouts Medal of Honor by Heather DeProfio, associate director of volunteer support for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, and Amy Mulrooney, volunteer support specialist. The award is given to a Girl Scout who saved a life with no risk to her own life.
Council president Tim Jordan presented Samantha with a citation from the council, Councilor Melinda Barrett presented her with a citation from the mayor, and Police Sgt. Kevin Lynch presented her with a citation from his department while calling Samantha a “role model for her peers.”
Barbara Fortier, CEO of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, told The Eagle-Tribune that Samantha’s Troop leaders elevated her actions to the Eastern Mass Council, which reviewed the circumstances then bumped it up to the national office in New York City, which determined it met the criteria for the award.
“We have 1.7 million members and on average only 30 receive this type of honor each year so it’s pretty exclusive,” she said.
Fortier said the Medal of Honor, a pin, can be attached to sashes or vests that girl scouts wear as symbols of their accomplishments.
“What was remarkable is Samantha single mindedly and immediately went over while at the same time giving instructions to another cousin and for the entire time she held the boy’s head above water,” Fortier added. “It demonstrated leadership and quick reaction and engagement of others who could help.”
