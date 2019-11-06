LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Technical School has been awarded $100,000 from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to expand its "after-dark" programs to address the growing demand for career and technical education programs.
GLTS launched the after-dark program in partnership with Lawrence High School during the 2018-19 school year, allowing 21 high school juniors to take core academic courses at Lawrence High from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before traveling to GLTS to study machine tool, technology and advanced manufacturing from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This school year, those students continued their studies through the program and GLTS launched a second, two-year program in heating-ventilation-air conditioning (HVAC) for Lawrence High students.
The two-year programs allow students in their junior and senior years to earn a certificate in advanced manufacturing or HVAC.
"Unfortunately, every year we receive more applications than we have space for," Superintendent John Lavoie said. "That's a reality that technical and vocational schools throughout our state face. These career fields are booming and have a wealth of employment opportunities, and we're thrilled to open up our programming to more students."
Approximately 1,000 students apply to GLTS annually, with about 400 being accepted.
The $100,000 grant will support the new HVAC program at GLTS, as well as the second group of students entering the manufacturing program.
Run to Overcome steps off Sunday
HAVERHILL — Greenleaf Academy, formerly the Haverhill Alternative School, will hold its seventh annual Run to Overcome 5K Run and Walk Sunday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at the former Greenleaf School, 58 Chadwick St., Bradford.
The race will be officially timed. Medals will be given to the top three winners in the various age categories. The first 200 applicants to register receive T-shirts. And people are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to honor veterans.
Proceeds support academic and social events, including field trips and Project Adventure for at-risk students in grades five through 12.
The event will include food and refreshments.
Register online at running4free.com.
Salem plans Veterans Day service
SALEM, N.H. — The annual Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park at the Town Common on Main Street.
After the ceremony there will be a short service at Pine Grove Cemetery to honor fallen Veterans.
Students present 'Man Who Came to Dinner'
HAVERHILL — The Fine Arts Academy and Haverhill High School's Drama Club will present "The Man Who Came to Dinner," a three-act comedy, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9 in the high school auditorium, 137 Monument St.
Set in the late 1930s, the story follows Sheridan Whiteside, a famous radio personality, as he recovers from a fall that caused him to be confined to a wheelchair. Hilarity ensues as audience members view his recovery process within the irresistible small town of Mesalia, Ohio, in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Performances are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 general admission.
The show is directed by Melissa Allen, with costume design by Susan Blim. The technical team is led by Matthew Lima and construction is by Dan Hickey.
Senior Michael Galvin portrays Sheridan Whiteside, senior Shannon Kaiser is Maggie Cutler, and sophomore Amanda Hinkle is Lorraine Sheldon. They perform alongside a cast of assorted characters who contribute to the chaos and comedy.
Tickets are available online at ticketstage.com or at the door.
Free leaf pickup Nov. 9, Dec. 7
HAVERHILL — The city’s Department of Public Works will conduct a second, previously unscheduled curbside leaf collection day this fall, due to the large amount of leaves that have fallen over the past few weeks during storms and high winds.
The new leaf collection day is Saturday, Nov. 9. The previously scheduled leaf pickup Saturday, Dec. 7 also will be offered.
Curbside leaf collection is done by the city’s trash and recycling contractor, Capitol Waste.
Leaves must be placed curbside by 6 a.m. in biodegradable paper bags or open-top containers that do not exceed 50 pounds. Loose leaves or grass in loose piles, in plastic bags, or on tarps in front of homes will not be collected. This service is limited to leaves and grass only and does not include the collection of brush, branches, tree trunks and limbs.
As always, the DPW Recycling Center at 500 Primrose St. is open for residents six days a week, Monday through Saturday, for the disposal of leaves and grass from April through Dec. 14, weather permitting. For more information, visit the city’s website at haverhillrecycle.org.
Discover Girl Scouts event Nov. 13
LONDONDERRY — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Matthew Thornton Elementary School, 275 Mammoth Road, Londonderry.
Girls and their families can meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy fun, girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.
For further information, contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.