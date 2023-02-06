HAVERHILL — Staff and students at Silver Hill and Golden Hill schools were ordered to stay home Monday after pipe leaks were discovered in both buildings over the weekend. All other city school were open as usual.
School officials notified parents on Sunday, telling them Friday and Saturday's extreme cold affected both schools, but fortunately, early warning systems and the rapid response of staff mitigated physical damages to the buildings. Repairs are ongoing.
The YMCA on Winter Street was to be open on Monday for students enrolled in before and after-school care from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The YMCA was to be in touch with those families.
School officials said they are working diligently to have both schools up and running for Tuesday.
