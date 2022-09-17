HAVERHILL — From providing housing assistance, food and clothing to arranging for legal and medical services for local veterans, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center received a boost from a golf tournament fundraiser held Aug. 22 at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club in Methuen.
The tournament was supported by 110 golfers and dozens of sponsors.
Upon check in, every golfer received a VNEOC challenge coin, custom VNEOC golf balls, a golf towel, snacks and the satisfaction of knowing they are supporting hundreds of veterans and their families, organizers said.
VNEOC, based in the former St. Rita’s Church in Haverhill’s Mt. Washington neighborhood, worked with Norwood Insurance to secure four hole-in-one prizes.
Organizers said the event was a massive undertaking that resulted in raising thousands of dollars to help and assist veterans in Essex, Middlesex, and Barnstable counties.
Ron Paradise, event coordinator and an employment specialist for VNEOC, said it was an honor to be able to work with several local businesses and thanked Merrimack Valley Golf Club for hosting the tournament.
“They have a veterans memorial in the middle of the golf course, which is a beautiful tribute to all those who have served,” Paradise said. “We are truly grateful to be able to host our golf tournament at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club — a local business that does so much to honor our veterans.”
VNEOC Executive Director Scott Forbes said local events like this matter.
“VNEOC sees the need for supportive services within the veteran community every single day,” Forbes said. “Partnering up with individuals, businesses, and organizations who share our vision is a great opportunity to maximize the support we can offer. VNEOC is committed to provide these resources to veterans and their families, while strengthening our network of community partners to support our cause. Together, everyone achieves more.”
More than 30 organizations and businesses sponsored the tournament, including Platinum Sponsors Norwood Insurance (secured four hole-in-one prizes), CNA Stores, Mechanical Construction Services, Caliber Home Loans, Pentucket Bank, the Salem, New Hampshire, Exchange Club (also sponsored four veterans), IRA Honda 128, Eckert Seamans Law Firm, Haverhill Bank and Gold Sponsor Sigma Corporation (Waterworks). iRobot, ServPro, CNA Stores, Battlegrounds Coffee, and Verani Berkshire Hathaway donated raffle items as well.
If you know a Veteran who could benefit from some extra support or needs assistance with housing, food, clothing, and more, contact the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center at 978-372–3626.
“Our team will work together to ensure that all veteran needs will be addressed in a timely manner,” Forbes said.
Those who would like to make a donation to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center are welcome to stop by the Service Center located at 10 Reed St. The service center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers, food, and other items are welcomed as well.
