HAVERHILL — Gov. Charlie Baker will visit Haverhill on Jan. 3 for the inauguration of James Fiorentini’s record-breaking 10th consecutive term as mayor.
This is the first time a sitting Massachusetts governor will be participating in the ceremony under Fiorentini’s watch, according to officials in the mayor's office.
Baker is expected to administer the oath of public service to Fiorentini.
“We are extremely honored to have, for the first time, the governor of Massachusetts attend the inauguration and to conduct the swearing in,” Fiorentini said. “Gov. Baker has been a partner with cities and towns throughout his entire tenure as Governor. We are honored to have him here.”
The inauguration is at 10 a.m. in the Nicholas J. Ross Auditorium in City Hall, 4 Summer St. It will be broadcast on local cable access television.
The event is being planned under existing COVID protocols with a small reception to follow outside the auditorium. Those details could change, however, depending on the status of the pandemic as the inauguration gets closer.
Also being sworn in Jan. 3 are nine city councilors, including three newcomers, along with three re-elected members of the School Committee.
Councilors being sworn in are Tim Jordan, John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Joseph Bevilacqua, Thomas Sullivan, Melissa Lewandowski, Michael McGonagle, Catherine Rogers, and Shaun Toohey. The City Council will also elect its president and vice president at a brief business meeting during the inauguration.
School Committee members being sworn in are Paul Magliocchetti, Rich Rosa and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello.