HAVERHILL — For more than 30 years, the storied Ozzie's Kids program has provided Christmas gifts to local children from needy Haverhill families.
Since the program serves Haverhill people, you might think the donations that keep it alive and thriving all come from within the city.
Think again.
Students at Governor's Academy in Byfield have delivered hundreds of new toys to Ozzie's Kids over the years for distribution to children across the city — and the students came through again this year.
Each year, Ozzie's Kids gives the academy a list of more than 100 children's names. As the holidays approach, Governor's students collect five to seven gifts for every child on the list, including winter clothing and toys.
"We store all of it in the basement of City Hall and we distribute the toys after hours between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve," said Khristina Hardy, who continues to run the program started more than three decades ago by her father, longtime Haverhill police officer Osmond "Ozzie" Hardy. He died last year.
Governor's Academy is a key donor to Ozzie's Kids, Khristina Hardy said.
"They are amazing and have always been silent in the background," she said. "This year, they did something special. Kids at the school ran a store and gave us their proceeds, in addition to six or seven toys for each of the children they sponsored."
Elaine White, head of school at Governor's Academy, said the school has been supporting Ozzie's Kids for more than a decade.
"I think our students, including international students ... understand they are helping a child who might not have a holiday," she said. "They take great pleasure in helping someone in need. And for the school, it's recognizing there are times when we all need support and times when we have the capacity to help others."
White said Governor's Academy junior Olivia Crisafi, along with three other students, created a sign-making business last year that made a profit.
"Her team paid off their costs and made over $1,000," White said. "They planned to present a check to Ozzie's Kids earlier in the year. Then COVID-19 hit, so they saved it to give to Ozzie's Kids."
In addition to the money, all of the gifts Governor's Academy students recently delivered to Ozzie's Kids were the result of an effort led by student leaders who reached out to the school community of about 400 students and their parents and friends.
Hardy said that each year Ozzie's Kids distributes toys and clothes to about 1,000 children who register with the organization through the mayor's office and social media.
"It's all done on the honor system, but we do verify with the parent by asking for various forms of identification and proof of residency," she said. "This year it's all being done through social media private messaging and by email. They send us photos of their documentation that we ask for. Then we make appointments for parents to come into City Hall on an assigned day."
To maintain social distancing, parents are asked to drive around to City Hall's side door across from the Elks Lodge, where volunteers hand them black plastic bags filled with gifts for their children.
"Because of COVID-19, we've turned to a lot of shopping online," Hardy said about the work needed to prepare for each year's distribution.
The program usually hosts two fundraisers each year — a tag day and a Halloween parade with raffles. Both events were canceled this year due to the pandemic.
"Thankfully we received a Cummings Foundation grant of $25,000 a year for each of four years, and that was a huge help to us," Hardy said, "and many local businesses, schools and church groups held toy collection drives. We have an amazing community when it comes to kids, and it happens every year."
This is Hardy's second Christmas running Ozzie's Kids without her father, who died in April of 2019 after a long illness.
"My daughter Makayla Hardy has been a very big part of this and is my right-hand man, and we have a core group of about 10 volunteers," she said. "We're at City Hall from September to December, four or five times a week, not including time spent shopping and creating lists. And if we have anything left, clothing or whatever, we'll put together care bags for families displaced by fires."
She said the work needed to sustain Ozzie's Kids continues throughout the year.
"Ozzie called me his right-hand man, and I often joke and say he trained me well. Now I'm training her," Khristina Hardy said about her daughter Makayla.
More information about Ozzie's Kids is available at Facebook.com/ozzies.kids.