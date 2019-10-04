GROVELAND – A Salem Superior Court grand jury this week indicted Leedell Graham, the Haverhill man accused of murdering an elderly former building inspector.
Authorities believe Graham used a lamp to bludgeon 82-year-old Patsy Schena to death inside his home on June 21. Video footage shows Graham, 48, leaving Schena's Governors Road house the same day.
Police arrested Graham at 52 Cedar St., Haverhill, four days later and charged him with Schena's murder. He was held without bail after arraignment in District Court.
An Essex County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman said on Thursday that Graham has yet to be arraigned in Superior Court. He was indicted on charges of murder, home invasion and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.
Following's Graham's arrest, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Groveland police Chief Jeff Gillen said the two men had known each other from "business dealings" that were not related to any town business.
They also said Schena died as a result of "blunt and sharp force trauma." They would not comment on a motive for the murder.
Details regarding Schena's murder are scarce after the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case asked for the police report and search warrant documents to be impounded by the court – blocked from the press and public's view.
Authorities said Graham is known to police for previous crimes, but would not detail a criminal record.
Court records show Graham has had 10 previous cases in Haverhill District Court. Records for three cases were available from the clerk's office on Friday and indicated Graham previously faced narcotics possession and conspiracy charges, and charges of defacing property and uttering (passing) counterfeit notes.
In a Haverhill drug case handled on Dec. 17, 2108, Graham pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in Middleton Jail. Given credit for good behavior, he was released on April 26, said Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
Julie Manganis contributed to this story.