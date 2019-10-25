HAVERHILL — Without a doubt, our grandparents provide us with wisdom and we can learn much from them.
Could you imagine, however, attending college with your grandmother or grandfather? How about studying for a midterm, while your grandson or granddaughter is seated next to you, writing a paper?
Northern Essex Community College boasts at least one grandmother-granddaughter combination among its thousands of students.
Sharon Montalvo, 56, enrolled at Northern Essex last year and got her high school diploma after she was laid off from her management job with a call center.
"I decided this was a good opportunity to get my high school diploma," the Haverhill woman said. Montalvo was promoted to managerial positions in the cable industry despite having dropped out of high school when she became pregnant with her first child.
It was her work ethic that propelled her to higher positions, she said. While studying toward her college degree, she works as an intern at the college's Center for Corporate and Community Education.
She has passed that work ethic on to her granddaughter. Besides attending college, Destiny Emanuel, 18, works at Skateland in Haverhill, where she organizes parties.
"We're college roommates," Montalvo pointed out. They live together in Haverhill and often study together.
The two ride to Northern Essex together — and when they arrive, Emanuel walks her grandmother to her class. Then Emanuel heads for her class.
At the beginning of the fall semester, Montalvo hosted grandma's study group. Emanuel and some of her friends would get together at the home she and her grandmother share and would study there.
Montalvo would cook sloppy joes, steaks and other wholesome meals for the crew.
"It's actually pretty fun," Emanuel said when asked what it's like to go to school with her grandmother. Initially, she thought it might be "weird" walking on the campus with this older woman.
It's not a big deal, however, she said.
"She helps me out," Emanuel said.
"This semester is exciting," Montalvo said of pursuing a college degree alongside her granddaughter.
Montalvo admitted that she was initially nervous about returning to school after being away from it for so many years. Timothy Gregg, an English teacher at Haverhill High, helped her polish her writing skills.
Emanuel arranged the tutoring.
"I told him (Gregg) my grandmother needed help with writing essays," she said. Montalvo obtained her GED, then began her first classes last year in May.
She expects to graduate with an associate's degree next fall.
"No matter what age you are, you can still go back to school," she said.
Emanuel graduated from Haverhill High last spring and aspires to own and operate her own cosmetology shop.
Montalvo and Emanuel are both majoring in business. Montalvo worked in the business world for 20 years and wants to broaden her horizons, she said.
She's leaning toward earning a bachelor's degree and has also considered setting her sights on law school. Wherever she ends up, she's off to a good start, having been inducted into the Alpha Beta Gamma honors society for business students.
Emanuel, who will soon turn 19, has had a passion for cosmetology since she was very young. By taking business courses, she hopes to acquire the skills necessary for running a hair salon.
She intends to follow in the footsteps of a relative who owns and operates a hair salon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, she said. She also wants to help people feel good about the way they look, she added.
Emanuel pointed out, for example, that some people who have curly hair try to get it straightened.
"I love my curly hair," she said.
The drive to achieve further education is catching on in the Montalvo-Emanuel family. Vanessa Emanuel, Montalvo's daughter and Destiny's mother, plans to enroll in the nursing program at Middlesex Community College.
Montalvo raised her granddaughter. They moved to Haverhill from New Jersey six years ago. It's at least a possibility that this grandmother-granddaughter team might start their own business, they said.