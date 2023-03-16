HAVERHILL — The city is now accepting applications from Haverhill parents, community-based organizations, civic groups, education providers and businesses for a second year of the Youth Activities & Mental Health grants programs.
Funded primarily by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the program has been budgeted at $750,000 this year, including $500,000 for youth programming and support and $250,000 for direct mental health services and substance abuse counseling for youth.
The city encourages applications that will serve disadvantaged youth who traditionally lack access to activities and services due to economic barriers. Participation fees, uniforms, equipment, summer camps and other expenses such as transportation are among the eligible expenses.
The online application portal including rules and instructions as well as a Power Point Presentation on last year’s program can be found on the city of Haverhill website or by visiting cityofhaverhill.com/news_detail_T30_R81.php. There are separate applications for individuals (called “beneficiaries”) and nonprofits and other groups (called “subrecipients”).
The mayor’s office also created a customer service email address (youthgranthelp@cityofhaverhill.com) and phone number (978-241-7375, ext. 3717) for anyone with questions or who needs help completing the application. The customer service resources are being managed by Anser Consulting, which is helping the city administer this year’s grant program. Paper applications are available in the mayor’s office for those who do not have access to a computer and the internet.
This year’s program opened March 1 and the deadline to apply is April 14 at 3 p.m.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he has formed a committee of residents, school and city officials, city councilors, and public health and youth programming professionals to review applications and make funding recommendations. Decisions can be expected in late May to early June with checks going out mid to late June.
Last year, the city distributed $500,000 to 36 recipients out of more than 60 applicants. Awards ranged from $500 to $2,500 for low-income children and teens to attend summer camps to $30,000 for the local YMCA and $50,000 for a school program that provides student mentoring and job training. The full list of last year’s grant recipients can be found on the city website in the 2022 Youth Grant overview presentation.
The mayor said he intends to provide a minimum of $250,000 for direct mental health and substance abuse counseling for Haverhill youth and encourages any organizations or programs that provides those services to apply for funding. Applicants will be required to identify a negative impact the pandemic has created for the youth, and how the proposed activity will reasonably and proportionally respond to that impact.
Purchases, such as sports equipment, classroom and educational supplies, art supplies, and safety clothing, are allowed to the degree that these investments are required for the activity outlined in the grant application, or making them available to children in families who, for economic reasons, could not normally take advantage of the activity.
