HAVERHILL — Up to 90 local employees will have access to free supervisory skills training over the next two years, thanks to a $142,000 grant Northern Essex Community College received from the Massachusetts Workforce Training Fund.
Eligible Massachusetts companies must have fewer than 100 employees and agree to pay employees while they are in training.
Information sessions are Friday, Nov. 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., with locations to be provided by contacting Kathy Ronaldson at 978-556-3066 or kronaldson@necc.mass.edu.
The college will offer two courses: Effective Supervisory Skills, a 40-hour, 10-week course, and Advance Leadership Topics, a 30-hour, 10-week course.
Students are being recruited for the first session of Effective Supervisory Skills, which will run Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 12, 2020, in a choice of morning or afternoon sessions.
Effective Supervisory Skills will be offered six times, between Jan. 9, 2020 and Jan. 14, 2021, and Advanced Leadership Topics will be offered three times, with the first session beginning April 8, 2020.
Meat raffle to feature holiday specials
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Elks, located at 652 Andover Street, will hold its month meat raffle Saturday, Nov. 23 starting a 1 p.m.
There will be 12 prize packages available. They will include Sunday morning breakfast, Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings, Dole and Bailey steaks and Sunday roasts.
Games are either $1 or $2 per card. Members and guests are welcome. For more information, call 978-687-7274 or visit lawrenceelks65.org.
Send letters to Santa
SALEM, N.H. — Send Santa letters by Dec. 13 to the North Pole Postal Service, which has a local office at the Ingram Senior Center.
There will also be a special mailbox at the Annual Holiday Parade on Sunday Dec. 1.
Santa's elves will be hard at work making toys and responding to local children who wish to write about what they want for Christmas.
Make sure children's names are clearly written on the envelopes addressed to Santa, so the elves can respond.
Parkland earns honor
DERRY, N.H. — Parkland Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, marking a sixth consecutive ‘A’ grades for the hospital.
The designation recognizes Parkland Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest patient safety standards in the United States.
Parkland is the only hospital in New Hampshire to receive an ‘A’ Grade Hospital Safety score for the past six consecutive terms and has received an ‘A’ grade eight of the nine past terms, according to a statement.
Book drive supports reading
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill is seeking donations for its Read and Thrive Book Drive, which is raising money to distribute books to children in grades preschool through 3.
The drive is in effect now through Dec. 3. Online donations can be made at readandthrive.com.
Conducted in partnership with Haverhill Public Schools and the Haverhill Public Library, the Read and Thrive Book Drive supports the ambitious citywide literacy goals in Haverhill Promise: The Campaign for Grade Level Reading – reading proficiency for all Haverhill kids.
The drive kicked off with Bowling for Books, a recent fundraising event that featured bowling, refreshments, prizes, costumes, raffles and more.
Team Haverhill is well on its way toward the goal of raising $10,000 this year. Team Haverhill is asking for community donations to sustain the momentum and make sure that every Haverhill child has books in their home, regardless of family income.