HAVERHILL — Local nonprofits, service providers, businesses, and community groups may now apply for funds to provide public services for low- to moderate-income residents, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
The funds are available per a Request for Proposals (RFP) through the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for FY 24, which begins July 1.
The RFP and applications for CDBG funds are due Feb. 10. For applications, visit online at tinyurl.com/2p9bzj27.
Through the CDBG program, the city grants more than $140,000 per year to serve lower-income Haverhill residents. Applications are reviewed by the mayor-appointed Community Affairs Advisory Board (CAAB) each spring.
Last year the city funded 23 programs, including $17,640 to the Salvation Army in Haverhill for its meals and emergency services program; $12,740 to Sarah’s Place to support its various programs for senior citizens; $4,900 to the Haverhill YMCA for its Junior Celtics after school academic and activities program; $2,940 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for its after school youth meals program, and $8,820 to Leaving the Streets Ministry to place at-risk youths in jobs.
“These fund help to stitch up our social safety net,” said Andrew Herlihy, the city’s Community Development Division Director.
The primary objective of the CDBG program is the development or re-development of viable urban communities by providing decent housing, creating suitable living environments, and expanding economic opportunities. The goals and funding are principally to benefit low-moderate-income persons and neighborhoods. Entitlement funds are provided on an annual basis to the communities by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The city will host a Technical Assistance session for prospective applicants with questions on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. in City Hall, Room 308, 4 Summer St.
A virtual link for this session will also be created upon request. Please call the Community Development Department at 978-374-2344 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.