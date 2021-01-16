Haverhill and Lawrence police will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state to keep enough police officers on the job during the pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Lawrence will receive $949,999 and Haverhill will receive $255,300 as part of a $4.4 million state public safety staffing grant to maintain public safety and emergency response services.
The money can be used to restore, retain or hire police and fire personnel, or for overtime if it is needed to maintain staffing levels so no call from the public goes unanswered.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said the grant will help pay the cost of overtime to cover the 35 or so officers who have been infected with COVID-19 at different times during the pandemic.
"We've had to fill their shifts with overtime while they are in quarantine and without this funding, we'd have to find the money somewhere else," Vasque said, noting his department receives this staffing grant each year, but in varying amounts.
Vasque said the grant also helps pay stipends for new police recruits and tuition when they attend the police academy. It also helps pay for their uniforms and equipment and for extra patrols in areas where there have been upticks in crime, he said.
"I want to thank our local legislators for their work in helping to secure these funds," he said. "It means a lot to us as we're a busy city servicing more than 70,000 calls per year, which is two to three times that of area communities. We need the proper amount of staff and, to do what we do, this grant is a lifeline for us."
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said the money will be used for police patrols that target neighborhoods with increased crime.
"Whenever there is a problem in a neighborhood where we feel extra patrols will help, we will use this money," he said. "We've had officers out as well due to the pandemic and we have to fill with overtime, so this will help with that. Without the grant, the money would have to come from reserves or something else and it would be one more thing the taxpayers of Haverhill would have to bear, so this grant is a great help to us."
"I want to thank the governor for doing this and for Haverhill's legislative team for voting for the money," Fiorentini said.
Communities facing police and/or fire department staffing shortfalls submitted applications for the grant money.