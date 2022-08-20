Green Goddess golf tourney

Members of the Green Goddess Invitational planning committee are, from left, Maritza Spindler, production lead for Stem and the event’s DJ; Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem; Heather West-Smith, marketing and community outreach manager for Stem; Melissa Cerasuolo, event producer; and Amanda Rafferty, retail manager for Stem.

 Courtesy photo/Sarah Gates Photography

HAVERHILL — Billed as the first female-centered cannabis-themed golf tournament in the state, the Green Goddess Invitational was held Aug. 1 at the Renaissance Golf Club.

The event brought together women entrepreneurs in the young legal industry.

Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem, a retail cannabis shop in downtown Haverhill and one of the first economic-empowerment retail cannabis licensees in Massachusetts, is founder and chief sponsor of the event, which featured a nine-hole tournament, panel discussions, lessons with a LPGA golf pro, cannabis educational offerings, wellness clinics, a painting workshop and other activities.

Former Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commissioner Shaleen Title participated in a panel and discussed state and federal cannabis-related legislation.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit Power of Self-Education, a Haverhill-based nonprofit that promotes racial and social justice through community and youth engagement.

“The Green Goddess Invitational is meant to bring canna sisters together from near and far, spending a fun-filled day celebrating each other, lifting each other up, and talking about what’s important in our lives and our communities,” Pineau said.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you