Greenleaf grads move on to new goals

MIKE LABELLA/Staff photo. Alexus Willette, 19, of Haverhill, Julio Cintron, 18, of Amesbury, and Tiatiarra Vazquez Castro,17, of Haverhill, graduated from the Greenleaf Academy in Bradford during a ceremony held on June 3 at Winnekenni Castle. Not shown is Kylen Grace, 18, of Haverhill, who is working full time in retail and homes to continue in that profession.
Willette is enrolled in classes to become a certified nursing assistant with Home Health Care Connection in Amesbury; Vazquez Castro is attending the Boston Career Institute in Lowell and hopes to become a medical assistant; and Cintron is enrolled in an internship with Summit Lawn Care of Haverhill and his future goal is to earn a degree in business.