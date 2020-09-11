HAVERHILL — Jesus Ruiz plans to make his mess into his message.
Six months ago, the founder of Leaving the Streets Ministries in Haverhill had an idea: Sick of losing people he knew to gang violence and addiction, he started planning a mock wake to bring awareness to the issues. That event will happen Saturday afternoon at the Kevin Comeau Funeral Home on Main Street.
Six actors, including one in an open casket, will role play a scenario in which loved ones suffer from the loss of a relative to gang violence or addiction. The event is open to the public. Visitors will be invited to walk through the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. and hear remarks from Ruiz and others about how tragedy can turn into hope.
No advance registration is required for the event called "Reality Check," but participants are asked to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
"I feel like people in the community only get together when a tragedy happens. I want to put this together before something happens," Ruiz said. "Kids are losing their lives at a young age and it's reality."
For Ruiz, the issue is especially personal.
His sister Miriam Polanco died two months ago at age 39 after battling alcoholism, he said. His family met Comeau when hiring him to handle her funeral.
"We kept trying to get her help, but she was in denial," Ruiz said.
Saturday's role-play scenario will be emotionally charged, said Ruiz, who suggested families bring children only if they are older than 13.
During the event, poster boards will be displayed showing signs of drug abuse and gang activity. Images of drugs will also be shown, Ruiz said.
"We want parents to know that when you see these colors, for example, your kids may be involved in things without you knowing," he said. "There's a lot of kids out of school right now and they're engaging in drugs and gangs because they're bored."
Information will also be provided about the Leaving the Streets Ministries program, a street outreach service that helps with job placement and other services for young people. The program's Lafayette Square location also hosts after school-activities, Ruiz said.
"It's our goal to reach parents unsure of how to reach their kids who are struggling," Ruiz said. "We work with kids from all different backgrounds — kids who are high-risk, in gangs or who are being bullied or have trouble making friends. We're able to relate to them in ways parents can't and we see Leaving the Streets as a bridge to unite all these kids together."