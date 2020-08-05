HAVERHILL — A group studying diversity in Haverhill schools has found that while the number of minority teachers increased from nine to 15 in the past year, the amount of students of color has ballooned to 45% of the total population.
This is according to the School Committee’s diversity subcommittee, which presented its findings after several months of research at the request of Mayor James Fiorentini.
The diversity subcommittee, formed in October 2019, long before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis fueled the Black Lives Matter movement, has presented a list of recommendations to Fiorentini and School Superintendent Margaret Marotta.
“Our children must grow up in a society that says clearly that all of us can be and do great things in life regardless of the color of our skin, our race, our ethnicity,” said subcommittee member Dr. Noemi Custodia-Lora. “Our children will only see and experience that if they see actual teachers at the front of the classroom who are people of color.”
The group has made several suggestions to the School Committee in an effort to increase full-time teachers and professional staff who are Latino in the school district. In addition to promoting from within, the group suggests forming mentoring programs and support networks to allow staff members to connect with each other. Training on the topics of racism and equity for all educators was also encouraged.
The group, proposed and chaired by School Committee member Scott Wood, also recommended placing an “intentional focus” on cultural issues for school staff and students.
Another Haverhill group, the mayor’s 15-member committee reviewing diversity in city government and the Police Department’s use-of-force policy, is also at work. Its first meeting was July 24.
Police Capt. Stephen Doherty told the committee that the Police Department’s use-of-force policy includes strategies which come from police reform research embraced nationally. That research shows a much lower number of police killings in communities where police use strategies banning the use of certain force, compared to communities that do not.
Haverhill’s 102 police officers cannot use choke holds or strangleholds or shoot at moving vehicles, Doherty said. Officers must issue a verbal warning before firing their guns, he said. Haverhill’s use-of-force policy was last revised in August 2019, Doherty said, and is divided into five levels to guide an officer through a situation where force is needed. The list ranges from level 1, in which an officer uses a verbal command to de-escalate a situation, to level 5, which involves the use of deadly force, Doherty said.
“This policy is a guideline to guide officers through a mental process to try to make the right decision through many scenarios,” Doherty said. “A thorough review process through the chain of command up to the chief’s office is conducted to determine if policy procedures were followed correctly.”
Doherty also told the committee about the “less lethal” measures officers can use to get a situation under control. Those measures include using an expandable baton, pepper spray or a Taser, he said.
The biggest weapon officers have at their disposal, Doherty said, is training. Haverhill police undergo a policy review and firearms training twice a year and must take active shooter training annually, he said. Officers also complete bias training, he said.
“We believe training makes our officers better critical thinkers and better able to think quickly on the street,” Doherty said. “The more education and experiences they have, the more well-rounded officers they are.”
Overall, the committee found the use-of-force policy to be comprehensive, but asked the Police Department to look into broadening the criteria an officer takes into consideration when determining what type of force to use in a given situation.
“What if the person has a mental disability or language barrier so they can’t understand the officer’s instructions?” Custodia-Lora asked.
The Rev. Kenneth Young of Calvary Baptist Church in Haverhill, who is chairman of the committee, said he is pleased with the work of the group so far and looks forward to broadening the discussion to include topics like economics and education.
“I do not think this is a lone police issue when it comes to diversity,” Young said. “We also need to address education and economics to make sure everyone’s voices are being heard so they can live the life they want to live in the City of Haverhill.”
Fiorentini has asked the group to submit any recommendations on revisions to the police use-of-force policy to him by Labor Day.