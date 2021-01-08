HAVERHILL –– Mayor James Fiorentini has appointed a committee of 21 residents and city officials to recommend how to spend a $400,000 state grant to improve the Plug Pond Recreation Area.
The group, called the Plug Pond Advisory Committee, will discuss making the popular summertime spot — where children and adults enjoy swimming, picnicking, fishing and relaxing — a three-season destination.
The committee will recommend to the mayor and city councilors how to spend the grant. The group will be led by Chairman Andrew Herlihy, director of the city's Community Development Block Grant Office. Vincent Ouellette, director of the city's Human Services Office and recreational activities, is a member of the committee.
“The city has done some work on this particular area over the last few years,” Ouellette said of the recreational area, which primarily is used as a place for residents to escape the heat on summer days. "We’re really hoping to add to the amenities we already have, to make it more of a family park all year.”
The park also provides a spot for wintertime activities such as ice fishing and snowshoeing, which could be expanded upon with the grant.
The mayor has said possible ways to spend the money include construction of a new play structure with fencing, new waterless compost restrooms, improvements to the entry road, new welcome and information signs, a new picnic area with tables, shade canopies and 20 shade trees.
Other city officials involved with the committee include Rob Moore, Haverhill’s environmental health technician, and City Councilor Thomas Sullivan.
“I see this as a great start to the plans I laid out in 2013,” Sullivan said. “We’ve already accomplished a great deal in Winnekenni Park, but this will help get more done on the Plug Pond side.”
Sullivan is a caretaker of the city's Winnekenni Park, which has hundreds of wooded acres with trails. The park is located near Plug Pond.
Fiorentini said the grant is coming from the state’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) program and is part of $8.7 million in grants announced by Gov. Charlie Baker late last year to help Massachusetts communities improve public parks and playgrounds.
The mayor said the committee appointments took effect this week and will expire January 23, 2023, unless otherwise extended by the mayor.