GROVELAND — Fire officials say a blaze in two-car garage resulted in $300,000 in damage, including to a house on the property, to a camper and several motor vehicles, and to a neighbor's home.
No injuries were reported.
At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to an alarm for a fire at 10 Clark Road, Fire Chief Robert Valentine said. There they found a two-car garage engulfed in flames that were shooting through the roof, he said.
The fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control within 30 minutes, Valentine said. He said firefighters focused first on protecting the house, which was saved.
Groveland Police were first on the scene and made sure all of the home's residents got out safely before firefighters arrived.
Valentine said extreme heat from the fire damaged the house and a house next door at 12 Clark Road.
Fire officials said a camper and several motor vehicles on the property were also extensively damaged and appeared to be destroyed. The vehicles included an older model Porsche that the homeowner’s grandson was refurbishing inside the garage.
Firefighters from Georgetown, West Newbury and Haverhill assisted at the fire scene. Trinity Ambulance stood by in case any medical issues arose. Boxford and Newburyport firefighters provided Groveland fire station coverage.
The fire is being investigated by the Groveland police and fire officials and State Police assigned to the office of the State Fire Marshal.
"This was an incredible team effort, and I would like to thank Groveland firefighters as well as each of the other departments who provided mutual aid," Valentine said. "Because of their quick and effective response, the main house on the property was saved and no one was injured."