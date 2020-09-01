GROVELAND — Paul Birkhauser, the 65-year-old local man accused of following a Black woman in town two months ago, is set to face a judge on a charge of disturbing the peace, according to court officials.
At a magistrate's hearing in Haverhill District Court, a court clerk found probable cause to charge Birkhauser with the offense. He will be arraigned in court in late October, court officials said.
A second charge of disorderly conduct brought against Birkhauser in June is not moving forward, court officials said.
The court decision to go ahead with the disturbing the peace charge comes two months after Groveland resident Julia Santos, 21, who is Black, accused Birkhauser, who is white, of following her and making her feel unsafe. The incident took place in the Juniper Terrace neighborhood, police said.
A video posted by Santos to social media shows her explaining to the man that she just picked up free dog food after responding to a community Facebook page and was driving home. Santos publicly identifies Birkhauser by name in the post.
In the video, after the man pulled up to her car and stopped, Santos explained she picked up dog food at a house in Groveland. She then said she stopped driving "cause I'm, quite frankly, I don't feel safe right now" because he was following her.
The man in the video responded, "I don't feel safe with you driving around my neighborhood."
Groveland police opened an investigation, led by Detective Steven Petron, which determined the man had disturbed neighbors during the incident. One motorist reported having to drive off the road to avoid the man while he was engaged in an argument with the woman he had been following, police said.
Police subsequently identified Birkhauser and interviewed him, determining that he would be summonsed to court.
Following the incident, residents and town officials voiced support for Santos. A "Rally to Support Julia" was held at the Groveland town complex, on the grounds of the police station and town offices, to "show love and support" for Santos, according to a Facebook post from organizers.
Groveland Finance Director Denise Dembkoski gave her "sincere support" for Santos on behalf of the town, describing Santos as a woman "who bravely spoke out after she was followed home by another resident and accused of being suspicious for driving in their neighborhood.''
In a statement issued in July, Dembkoski said, “This situation has given us all a collective pause. Groveland seeks to be a safe and welcoming community for all. Anyone should be able to drive or walk on any street without being made to feel like a criminal. I join in the outrage and collective anger felt by our residents but am moved by the support offered to the victim in this case."
The statement also included comments from Michael Wood, chairman of the Groveland Board of Selectmen, who said, “A vital conversation has been brought to the forefront in the town of Groveland, and it is imperative that the conversation continues. By working together, the true story of what Groveland represents will not be the actions of one person but of the many who came together to support the victim in this case.”