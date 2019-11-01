HAVERHILL — A Groveland man is being held without bail following his arraignment on multiple child rape charges in Haverhill District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Christopher Shramko, 52, pleaded not guilty to three counts of child rape with force and one count of child rape aggravated by age difference, according to the statement.
Judge Patricia Dowling ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 7, according to the district attorney. She also ordered that Shramko stay away from and have no contact with the victim, according to the statement.
Groveland police arrested Shramko last night at his home after being contacted by a mandated reporter to whom the victim disclosed the allegations, according to the district attorney. The victim, who is known to the defendant, said that Shramko raped her multiple times on one date several years ago, according to the statement.
No further information about the victim, including her age, is being released in order to protect her identity. Dowling allowed Essex County Assistant District Attorney Stephen LaMonica's motion to impound the police reports.
"While these allegations are deeply troubling, we do not believe that there was a threat to the public at large," Groveland police Chief Jeff Gillen said.
Shramko was represented by Attorney James Carney for bail purposes.