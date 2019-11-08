HAVERHILL — A Groveland man who prosecutors said is affiliated with a Haverhill church, a local library trustee and previously taught sexual education classes was released this week on 24-7 house arrest with GPS monitoring following his arraignment on multiple child rape charges.
After a dangerousness hearing Thursday, a judge allowed Christopher Shramko, 52, to be released with a GPS monitoring bracelet providing he would stay with his sister and brother-in-law in Sutton, Massachusetts, roughly 70 miles away from his home in Groveland.
Shramko, who works as a computer cloud consultant for a California company, is charged with three counts of child rape with force and one count of child rape aggravated by age difference. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment last Friday.
The victim, who is known to Shramko, said that he raped her multiple times on one date several years ago. She disclosed the allegations to a mandated reporter who alerted authorities, according to a statement previously released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Blodgett's office previously issued a statement saying a judge allowed a prosecutor's request to impound police reports in the case.
However, on Friday, Haverhill District Court Clerk Thomas Sholds refused to allow a reporter to view the criminal complaint, bail and other public documents, claiming the entire court file was impounded, or hidden, from public view.
Thursday, during the court hearing, a prosecutor described Shramko as a danger, saying he should not be released with bail, noting the case is "getting high priority" from Blodgett's office and Shramko would likely be indicted in "short order" by the Essex County grand jury.
Shramko, on a LinkedIn social media page, lists volunteer affiliations with the National Association of Rocketry, as treasurer with the Groveland library board of trustees, a Boy Scout chaplain and previous assistant troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.
On his LinkedIn page, Shramko said he's been a religious educator at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill.
In court Thursday, a prosecutor said Shramko taught sex education classes.
Defense attorney Brad Bailey referred to the police report in the case, which he said spans 1 1/2 pages, and "does not indicate there are any eyewitnesses."
Bailey also said there is "no medical corroboration which is crucial in a case like this." Also, he said, the allegation is from four years ago.
"There is no question the longer the delay in reporting the closer these cases need to be scrutinized," Bailey said.
With the GPS bracelet and 24-7 house arrest, Shramko was also ordered not to have any contact with persons under age 18 and to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Shramko has no previous record, Bailey said.
"I will simply say he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last Friday, he maintains his innocence," said Bailey, when reached after the hearing.
Shramko's next court date is Dec. 30.
