Groveland man wins $1M scratch ticket

GROVELAND — A local man got his lucky break last week when he won $1 million on a scratch ticket he purchased from a convenience store.
Groveland resident Francis Bryan scratched the winning "$1,000,000 Lucky" ticket around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, after purchasing it for $5 at Gerry's Variety, 15 Elm Park in Groveland.
Bryan could not be reached for comment.
According to Christian Teja, director of communications for the Massachusetts State Lottery, Bryan came forward two days after winning to claim his prize.
He had the option to have the winnings paid out in $50,000 annual payments for 20 years, but opted to accept the ticket's full $650,000 winnings in cash. Teja said the ticket's final take-home amount was $461,000 after taxes, which include 24% federal tax withheld and a 5% state tax withheld.
Teja said this is the first of five $1 million prizes in this game that has been claimed.
The event had a bit of deja vu for Hardy Patel, owner of Gerry's Variety, who actually sold his first $1 million scratch ticket several years ago, less than two weeks after taking over another convenience store in Whitman.
It's an inexplicable anomaly for Patel, who took ownership of Gerry's Variety in December, 2018, and said most of the many convenience store owners he knows have never seen even one ticket with such a high reward.
"It's pretty magical," Patel said. "I'm not too sure, maybe lucky hands."
Teja said during the 2019 fiscal year, which ended in July, 202 lottery winners in Massachusetts won prizes of $1 million or more, most of which were on scratch tickets.
For selling the winning ticket, Gerry's Variety will receive a 1% bonus based on the million-dollar prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery, which is $10,000 before taxes.
