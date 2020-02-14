Groveland man, youth volunteer indicted in child rape case 

SALEM, Mass. — A Groveland man and youth volunteer on 24-7 house arrest has been indicted by the Essex County grand jury on numerous child rape and related charges.
Christopher Shramko, 52, now faces arraignment in Salem Superior Court on two counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, according to court papers.
The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between Dec. 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016, according to the indictments.
Shramko's arraignment in Salem Superior Court has not been scheduled but is expected in the near future.
The penalties he faces if convicted in superior court will be more severe than at the district court level.
Shramko was a Groveland library trustee and local youth volunteer. He is affiliated with a Haverhill church and previously taught sex education classes, according to prosecutors.
Following his previous arraignment last year in Haverhill District Court, Shramko was released on 24-7 house arrest with GPS monitoring and ordered to stay with his sister and brother-in-law in Sutton, roughly 70 miles away from his home at 488 Main St. home in Groveland.
He was also ordered not to have any contact with persons under age 18 and to have no contact with the alleged victim. Shramko has no previous record, according to his defense attorney Brad Bailey.
Shramko was later charged with illegal possession of two rifles without an FID card and violating a protective restraining order which required him to surrender all firearms, according to Haverhill District Court records.
Shramko's wife obtained a restraining order against him in November after he was charged in the rape case, according to police.
Groveland police filed the illegal firearms charges against Shramko after his wife contacted them saying there were weapons in the home she wanted removed.
Two rifles, which were properly secured and locked, were found in a first floor closet and confiscated by police, according to a Groveland police report.
State law requires a person with a firearm, rifle or shotgun to obtain an FID card or license to carry, according to the law.
Shramko is due back in Haverhill District Court on Feb. 19 in the firearms case.
Court documents in the rape case were previously sealed. The Eagle-Tribune filed a motion to unseal the file.
On Nov. 22, at the request of prosecutor Erin Bellavia, Judge Stephen Abany agree to modify the impoundment and allow for release of the public records. Abany allowed for a majority of the police report in the case to be redacted.
The redacted police report indicates when Shramko was initially questioned about the rape allegations on the night of Oct. 31, "he stated again that he did not recall the incident and that he may have 'blacked out' due to his medication."
Shramko, who works as a computer cloud consultant for a California company, was cooperative when interviewed by police that night, according to the report by Groveland Detective Sgt. Heather Riley.
On a LinkedIn social media page, Shramko lists volunteer affiliations with the National Association of Rocketry, as treasurer with the Groveland library board of trustees, a Boy Scout chaplain and previous assistant troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.
On his LinkedIn page, Shramko said he's been a religious educator at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill.
