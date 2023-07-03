GROVELAND — Police plan to charge a 16-year-old boy from Dracut with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident June 17 when a passenger in a vehicle shot projectiles at a couple walking along Main Street.
Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said the complaint follows an investigation of the incident by Detective Adam Sanborn with assistance from the Haverhill Police Department.
Gillen said Sanborn's investigation revealed the passenger used a "splatter ball gun,” which he said is a nonlethal gun that shoots gel balls, pellets or beads.
"There is a TikTok trend involving shooting at pedestrians from a moving vehicle with a splatter ball gun, Gillen said.
On June 17 at 8:19 p.m., Groveland officers responded to Main Street and Elm Park for a report of someone allegedly shooting pellets at pedestrians.
Upon arriving, the officers spoke to the caller, who explained that while out walking with his wife, he saw a red Honda Civic with four occupants drive past them. A passenger, who was wearing a mask, hung out the window and pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun and began shooting at he and his wife.
The man told officers that his jacket was struck with a projectile and that his wife’s umbrella was also hit. No injuries were reported, Gillen said.
