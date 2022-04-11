GROVELAND — Several miles of the town’s riverbanks and shoreline will undergo the removal of all sorts of trash this summer, including hypodermic needles, cigarette lighters, plastic bags, Styrofoam, plastic and glass bottles and other junk.
And it won’t cost the town a thing.
The Methuen-based Clean River Project told the Select Board at its March 28 meeting that it received a grant of nearly $23,000 that specifically targets Groveland’s stretch of the Merrimack River.
“We applied for and received a grant from Essex County Community Foundation in the amount of $22,980 that was awarded to us in February,” Clean River Board member Michael Bacher told Select Board members. “This is a great opportunity to build our community while improving the environment and the resource we share in the Merrimack River and waterfront.”
Bacher, a Groveland resident, explained that the grant is for a two-week cleanup of the town’s riverbanks and shoreline.
“We will be looking for volunteers and to have the residents of Groveland join us for this cleanup,” he said. “We would love to see residents, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, community groups, police and fire, town selectmen, and members of the ECCF grant foundation to join us. We are also hopeful that local businesses will consider donating water and pizza for our volunteers.”
Clean River President Rocky Morrison said the nonprofit organization has conducted cleanups along the Merrimack River in Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence, Dracut, Lowell and Chelmsford but this is the first time in Groveland. Morrison plans to bring two pontoon boats for collecting the trash and a pontoon boat with a hydraulic arm to lift heavy objects such as tires, furniture and other items.
Bacher told the Select Board the plan is to launch the cleanup operation in June, weather permitting, or July.
“I live on the river and every year there’s floating garbage that washes in, from syringes, to female applicators to cigarette lighters to pieces of Styrofoam and plastic bags,” Bacher said. “This year a propane tank washed up on the banks. There’s a lot of glass too, as it will move in a river current.”
Select Board Chair Ed Watson said he was impressed with the presentation and that he welcomes any effort to clean the town’s riverbanks.
“They’re going to give us a list or a progress report on what they remove,” he said. “Let’s see how much stuff they can pull out of there.”
Backer said he’s also finding white plastic disks that escaped from the Hookset, N.H., wastewater treatment plant in 2011.
The disks, which are like screens and about the size of a silver dollar, are supposed to stay in the tank and help clean the waste water.
“I’m still picking those up from the banks,” Bacher said. “Trash flows downstream and collects in various areas, including the town’s recreation area with boat ramp, where there’s always garbage on the shore. I’ve gone out with Rocky a number of times in Haverhill and if it doesn’t get stuck in Haverhill it washes down to Groveland.”
Bacher said that as part of the project, Clean River will be installing two floating booms in strategic locations to capture trash that is flowing down from communities upstream.
“We’re distributing flyers and I’m visiting local businesses to obtain donations of food and water for the volunteers,” Bacher said. “Cash donations are happily accepted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.