GROVELAND — Town officials have announced they will interview two finalists for the job of town administrator, the first ever for Groveland.
The town’s Select Board announced the finalists to be interviewed are Christine Lindberg, human resources director for the town of Dracut, and James Rayan, chief aide to the town manager of Salisbury.
Lindberg has worked as assistant to the town manager in the town of Hamilton, and as chief aide to the town manager of Salisbury. She also has served three terms as a select board member in Middleton.
Ryan previously worked as a budget and finance analyst for the town of Wellesley.
The Select Board will interview the finalists in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at town hall. Lindberg will be interviewed starting at 5:45 p.m., and Ryan will be interviewed starting at 6:45 p.m.
In May, town meeting authorized the Select Board to appoint a town administrator. The administrator will be responsible for day-to-day town operations and financial matters, under the direction of the board. Currently, operational duties are performed by the five Select Board members and financial issues are managed by the town accountant and treasurer in conjunction with the Select Board.
Town meeting also approved the dissolution of the current finance director system, allowing Select Board members to reorganize municipal operations around a financial team led by the town administrator, town officials said.
The Select Board had appointed a town administrator search committee, which reviewed resumes from more than 20 applicants. The search committee was guided by Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth, which specializes in municipal hiring.
The search committee interviewed four candidates, and voted to forward three names to the Select Board for public interviews. One of the three finalists withdrew from consideration, officials said.
The incoming town administrator will serve for a period of one year, and then may be reappointed to recurring three-year terms.