GROVELAND — Voters at Monday night's Town Meeting shot down a request to spend $130,000 to build a 70-foot-by-25-foot boathouse to store rowing sculls at the Pines recreation area.
The money requested in Article 17 of the warrant would have helped create a shared rowing program on the Merrimack River for Groveland, Haverhill, Haverhill High School and Pentucket Regional High School, but voters rejected the plan in a majority vote, saying it wasn't clear what money, if any, Haverhill was chipping in.
"What we're left with is $130,000 of Groveland taxpayer money to pay for Haverhill," said Richard Hodges, one of several residents who voiced opposition to the plan.
Finance Director Denise Dembkoski explained that Haverhill was to provide teachers and sculls and incorporate the Pentucket school district into its crew program.
"We are footing most of the bill for construction, and the overall plan is once we got it up and running with a joint high school program, we would look to develop a community rowing program out of that location," she said.
Resident Greg Lebrecque suggested the town build a boat house for use by the Pentucket school district and for members of the community.
"If Haverhill wants to come pay us to be part of the program, that's fine," Lebrecque said. "Right now we need a football field and Haverhill charges us big money to use their field."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, residents attending the meeting were asked to allow for extra time to check into the gathering, held at the Bagnall School, 253 School St.
People without masks were provided them and paramedics conducted temperature checks before people were allowed in. Voters from the same household were allowed to sit together.
Problems with the sound system, including several malfunctioning microphones, plagued the meeting and caused a number of residents to shout out that they could not hear certain people speaking. As an added annoyance, the voices of some who spoke up were muffled by their face masks.
A majority of voters supported Article 19, which asked approval to spend money on a series of community preservation projects, including the creation of an all-inclusive playground at Bagnall Elementary School. The town plans to spend $325,000 to buy and install a playground with equipment compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The school has children in prekindergarten through sixth grade.
During a discussion of Article 15, voters questioned whether the town should be spending money on a new dog park in light of its other "higher priority" needs, as one resident put it.
Finance Board Chairman James Scanlon explained that spending $25,000 would serve as a 10 percent matching amount toward a potential $225,000 grant for a new and expanded dog park.
"If the grant falls through, there's no $25,000 ... it's low risk,'' Scanlon said just prior to a majority of voters approving money for the new dog park.
Voters rejected articles 6 and 9 by majority vote, and voted to table Article 7 following comments by Debby Webster, office manager for the town Assessor's Office. She explained to voters that the three articles represented a major change in the town's operations, including abolishing the Personnel Board and transferring its responsibilities to the Board of Selectmen.
"I don't think it's appropriate to vote on a major change in the way the town operates without being able to have a full quorum," Webster said, adding that she was not advocating for or against the three articles.
Here is a complete list of articles in the Town Meeting warrant, noting which items passed, failed or were tabled:
Article 1, passed: Allow selectmen to ask state legislators for Chapter 90 money to be used for public works purposes.
Article 2, passed: Spend $219,545 for Chapter 90-approved road work. The money will be used pending reimbursement from the state.
Article 3, passed: Spend $900 to pay for heat, electricity, maintenance and any other Fiscal Year 2021 expenses related to operation of the William R. Dewhirst, Jr. Post 7366 VFW meeting place.
Article 4, passed: Accept Homestead Lane as a public way.
Article 5, passed: Authorize selectmen to acquire land for a new community trail. This article requires a two-thirds majority to pass and would allow the town to enter into a lease agreement with National Grid for the trail.
Article 6, failed: Abolish the Personnel Board and transfer its responsibilities to the Board of Selectmen.
Article 7, tabled: Amend specific language contained in the town's general bylaws.
Article 8, passed: Amend the town's general bylaws to add a new account for expenses related to Groveland Day.
Article 9, failed: Amend specific language contained in the town's general bylaws regarding personnel bylaw.
Articles 10 through 13, passed: Amend specific language contained in the town's general bylaws.
Article 14, passed: Spend $20,000 for the town planner to prepare a parks and recreation operations plan.
Article 15, passed: Spend $25,000 to create a new dog park managed by the Groveland Dog Park Committee and the finance director.
Article 16, passed: Spend $24,277 to install a document management system at Langley Adams Library to preserve historic documents, photos and files stored there.
Article 17, failed: Spend $130,000 to build a 70-foot-by-25-foot boathouse to store rowing skulls at the Pines.
The following articles all passed:
Article 18: Spend $17,000 to help complete the design phase of the community rail.
Article 19: Spend $325,000 to buy and install a fully inclusive playground at Bagnall Elementary School. All equipment would comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and be age-appropriate for prekindergarten through sixth-grade students.
Article 20: Spend or put money aside from the Fiscal Year 2021 Community Preservation Fund in the following amounts: committee administrative expenses, $20,000; open space, $50,000; historic resources, $50,000; community housing, $50,000.
Article 21: Approve the following spending in the town's capital plan: upgrades at Bagnall School, $75,000; cemetery pickup truck, $42,000; municipal building improvements, $100,000; full-color digital board, $17,000; one-ton highway dump truck, $85,500; replacement of a police cruiser, $50,940.
Article 22: Use $40,000 from the town's Municipal Electric Department to reduce the tax rate for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021.
Article 23: Spend $13,566 to pay for the conservation agent position.
Article 24: Spend $1,846 for Conservation Commission operating costs.
Article 25: Set spending limits on the following accounts: Veasey Memorial Park, $130,000; Pines boat ramp, $25,000; Zoning Board of Appeals, $15,000; Bagnall Summer Program, $250,000; Council on Aging, $15,000; Fire Department CPR class, $6,000; Pines maintenance, $50,000.
Article 26: Create an account to contain money received through the town's cable TV contract with Comcast. Money would be used for purposes which include supporting public, educational and governmental access cable services.
Article 27: Transfer $50,000 from the overlay surplus account to the Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget.
Article 28: Transfer $85,000 from Fiscal Year 2019 free cash to the Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget.
Article 29: Transfer $100,000 from the Fiscal Year 2019 stabilization fund to the Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget.
Article 30: Transfer $75,000 from Fiscal Year 2019 free cash to the capital stabilization account.
Article 31: Transfer $60,000 from Fiscal Year 2019 free cash to the storm water permit account.
Article 32: Transfer $15,000 from Fiscal Year 2019 free cash to repair the Highway Department's 8-ton truck.
Article 33: Spend $37,100 to buy and outfit a utility truck with a plow for the Water Department
Article 34: Spend $15,900 to buy and outfit a utility truck with a plow for the Sewer Department.
Article 35: Spend $110,000 for future well development.
Article 36: Allow the Water Department to spend $1,113,923 to be offset by Water Department revenue.
Article 37: Allow the Sewer Department to spend $637,364 to be offset by Sewer Department revenue.
Article 38: Spend various sums of money in town departments to defray town charges for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Article 39: Fix the salary and compensation of all elected and appointed town officers for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021.