WEST NEWBURY — A Groveland woman who police said was driving drunk with her young son in the car was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to a child endangerment charge.
Kara Boggiatto, 31, of Washington St., Groveland, was given credit for 75 days already served and lost her driver's license for a year as result of her guilty plea. The balance of her jail sentence was suspended for six months while she is on probation, according to the ruling Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
A charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol was continued without a finding for a year. During that time, Boggiatto must complete a driver's safety course, comply with all state Department of Children and Families orders, and pay $600 in fines and fees.
Boggiatto was driving on Main Street in Groveland near Way To The River on Sept. 6 around 8:45 p.m. when Officer Michael Denaro passed her and noticed her high beams were still on, police said. Denaro, who also noticed a rear taillight on her vehicle was broken, turned around and pulled her over near the Mill Pond Park area, police said.
Officer Danielle Burrill soon arrived at the scene to assist. Denaro saw that the driver's son and a dog were in the backseat. Both officers said they could smell alcohol coming from Boggiatto's breath and noticed other signs that she may have been under the influence of alcohol. The officers also learned Boggiatto had two warrants out for her arrest, police said.
Boggiatto failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested, police said. At the scene, she took a preliminary blood alcohol level breath test that brought a result of.154, almost twice the legal limit, police said. She then called her son's father, who drove to the scene and picked up their child and the dog, police said.
Boggiatto was driven to the Groveland Police Station where she took another blood alcohol test that had a similar result, police said.
