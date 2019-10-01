HAVERHILL — Concerned about the safety of residents when marijuana deliveries may begin, City Councilor Joe Bevilacqua had two motions unanimously pass seeking input to establish future guidelines.
Bevilacqua's first motion asks the city solicitor if the city's approved pot shops would need to have their special permits amended to make deliveries.
"I'm concerned about what delivery means to the citizens of the city of Haverhill," Bevilacqua said at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. "I believe that the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) is an advocate and not a regulator and will advocate to put as many in Massachusetts as they can.
"There was no mention of (deliveries) in seeking the special permits that I recall," Bevilacqua added.
In his second motion, Bevilacqua asked that the Haverhill police department develop some procedures, protocols and safeguarding of all involved in any delivery transaction.
"As of now it's a cash only business and people know where the vehicles are going. I'm asking the police department to develop some criteria to be sure that the citizens in the neighborhoods — and not just the buyers — are protected as well," Bevilacqua said.
"I think we'll see that (marijuana shops) are more of a concern than the City Council first believed," Bevilacqua said.
Councilor Michael McGonagle, citing a conflict of interest, left the chambers before the discussion began and did not vote.