HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will hold a free Halloween castle open house Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Free admission and complimentary refreshments. Wishing well donations that support the operation and maintenance of the castle are greatly appreciated.
The interior of the castle is decorated in a Halloween theme, and if it’s not raining, the exterior of the castle will be illuminated in red.
Visit online at winnekenni.com.
Women of NECC Fashion Show is Wednesday
HAVERHILL — The Women of NECC’s Annual Membership Tea will showcase fashions from Dani Kaye of North Andover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Hartleb Technology Center on Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill Campus, 100 Elliott St.
Jamie Sloan, the owner and creative mind behind Dani Kaye, will emcee the show, which will feature contemporary fashion and athletic wear.
Tickets are $50 and include the tea and the fashion show. The event is open the public, but advanced registration is required.
The Women of Northern Essex Community College is a volunteer organization dedicated to assisting NECC and its students. The organization generates funds for student scholarships and special projects by conducting a variety of fundraising events throughout the year.
Since its inception, the Women of NECC have helped to raise more than $518,000, providing over $360,000 in scholarships.
For more information on the tea, contact Lori Smerdon, NECC Institutional Advancement Office, at 978-556-3789 or lsmerdon@necc.mass.edu.
Annual Greek festival planned
HAVERHILL — The annual Greek Festival sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox will be held Nov. 1, 2 and 3 at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St.
The celebration is Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pistachio, spinach pie, and other specialties. In addition to the delicious food, homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades will be available throughout the weekend. Takeout will also be available on all three days.
On the evening of Nov. 2, live Greek music will echo throughout the hall. Raffle prizes, free admission and parking.
Evening of psychic readings
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will hold an evening of psychic readings Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Fifteen minute readings are $25 each. Longer sessions and appointments with multiple readers can also be booked. Reiki sessions by Laurie Livingstone-Irwin are $20 each.
Enjoy socializing before and after your readings. Bring friends and make some new one. Refreshments will be available. Enjoy shopping at the Stone Sisters pop-up boutique. Visit online at winnekenni.com.
Diabetic shoe clinic is Thursday
HAVERHILL — A diabetic shoe clinic will be held at the Citizens Center Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1:30 p.m.
Pro Medical East will do fittings for shoes.
Medicare and some other insurers will cover the cost of one pair of diabetic shoes and inserts, once per year. Updated doctor’s orders are needed. Call Mary Connolly at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915, to schedule an appointment.
River Bards November poetry night
HAVERHILL — The next Haverhill River Bards poetry night is Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at HC Media Studio 101 and features Jim Knowles, a well-known Merrimack Valley poet and author. A frequent reader at Haverhill River Bards, Knowles is known for his “Rap ‘n’ Roll ‘n’ Drama” approach to poetry.
Knowles will kick off the night with a reading, followed by open mic time (sign-ups are first come first served) until everyone has had a chance to read. The event wraps up no later than 9 p.m. and is family friendly and open to the public.
For more information, contact Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339 or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
ANDOVER — Quota International of Andover’s charity fundraiser — Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Midnight at the Masquerade — will be hosted at the Hillview Country Club, 149 North Street in North Reading Saturday, Nov. 2.
The cost is $95 for the event that runs from 6 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are available at quotaofandover.org.
Toy distribution registration dates
HAVERHILL — Calvary Baptist Church will hold its annual Toys 4 Tots pre-registration for toddlers to age 12, Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22 in the Fellowship Hall, 13 Ashland St.
This pre-registration is open to Haverhill residents only with photo identification. Calvary cannot guarantee toys to those who have not pre-registered.
For more information, contact the church at 978-373-6466.
The lecture and the book
HAVERHILL — Museum of Printing President Frank Romano will discuss his new book, “History of Desktop Publishing,” Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the museum 15 Thornton Ave.
Romano’s book is a personal and encyclopedic story of how the personal computer, unique applications, and many colorful people changed the creative and print communities. He has documented the histories of hot metal and phototypesetting and continues the tale of document production in this book. This installment ends as the Internet becomes a primary focus.
Romano will take guests on a personal journey from the end of the typewriter era to the age of the Internet, examining the development of personal computers, pagemaking and graphic design programs, postscript, digital fonts, data storage, inkjet printing, GUIs, and the rise of the digital era.
For those who grew up during - or built their careers on these advances, this book provides entertaining perspective and insight on an important period of their lives. For younger readers, it is a fascinating narrative of modern ancient history: how we got from the typewriter to DTP. Fully illustrated, with a foreword by Gene Gable and a detailed chronology by Richard Romano.
Visit online at museumofprinting.org for information about this and other events.
Bowling for Books event is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill will hold Bowling for Books, the kickoff event for its Read and Thrive Book Drive, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Academy Lanes in Bradford. This affordable, fun-packed event will feature bowling, refreshments, prizes, costumes, raffles and more.
Registration fee is $50 per team. Teams should be four to six bowlers – the ideal size is five bowlers. There will be two rounds of bowling: 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Each team will bowl one game – the average score of team bowlers will be entered as the team score. To register a team, visit online at readandthrive.com. Those who cannot attend the event can make an online donation to support the drive.
The Read and Thrive Book Drive will run from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3 and will raise money to distribute books to children in grades preschool through grade three.
This drive is being conducted in partnership with Haverhill Public Schools and the Haverhill Public Library. It supports the ambitious citywide literacy goals in Haverhill Promise: The Campaign for Grade Level Reading – reading proficiency for all Haverhill kids.