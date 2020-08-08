HAVERHILL — It seems never ending, but state highway officials say it will be worth the hassle.
Drivers who have endured the closing of lanes and ramps on Interstate 495 in Haverhill for nearly two years will have to endure even more closures, as the state continues work to replace a highway bridge that crosses the Merrimack River.
More lane closures are planned for next week, with state officials encouraging drivers to avoid a particular stretch of I-495 or be patient when traffic slows due to the construction.
The $102 million project between exits 48 and 50 is happening to replace the bridge due to recurring potholes and other problems that were nuisances to some drivers and safety hazards to others, causing crashes.
The next lane closures will happen between Tuesday and Thursday of next week. Here are details:
A single southbound left lane will be closed between exits 48 and 50 from Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
A single northbound right lane will be closed between exits 48 and 49 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Two southbound left lanes will be closed between exits 48 and 50 on Thursday and Friday from 1 to 5 a.m. each day.
Advance warning signs will be placed on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates, state officials said. All scheduled work is weather dependent.
Officials said they encourage drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. People traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
Work to replace the bridge began in the fall of 2018 and won't be completed until June 2022, according to the state Department of Transportation.
In 2010, a series of bumps that developed in the northbound lanes of the bridge surface caused two crashes involving animals being transported in trailers, police said.
In one of those crashes, a truck towing a horse trailer hit a series of bumps and the trailer broke free and crashed. A horse inside the trailer was taken away for medical attention, but was expected to recover.
In another incident, a trailer carrying four alpaca animals hit the same series of bumps and broke free from the truck that was pulling it. The trailer nearly rolled over, then slid across the highway, coming to rest on its side against the high-speed lane guardrail. The animals escaped injury.
At the time, state official said the driving surfaces of both the northbound and southbound sides of the bridge were affected by a significant number of bridge repairs that had been done over the years.
Construction of the new bridge has been happening in stages to continue allowing north and southbound traffic to flow.
The existing bridge, which is nearly 60 years old, was in dire need of replacement, according to state officials, and had undergone numerous repairs to its deck and underside.
More information on the project is available online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.