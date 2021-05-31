HAVERHILL — The school district is poised to have eighth-graders across Haverhill celebrate their graduation with drive-through promotion events, along with activities such as field days during the last week of school.
But two eighth-graders at Whittier Middle School say those plans are not enough and feel that recent easing of pandemic restrictions should open the door to something more this year.
The students have asked Superintendent Margaret Marotta to reconsider the plans already in place and allow their school to host something more personal, in the form of an indoor or outdoor gathering for students and their families. The students have started a petition signed by hundreds of people supporting the request. Whittier parents are also backing the effort, and the idea has caught on with parents at one other Haverhill middle school.
"My close classmates and I have spoken out to our guardians, teachers, and principal about how we feel with this decision," said Whittier eighth-grader Boston Alvino, who joined classmate Rosalynn Acevedo-Torres in asking Marotta to rethink the graduation plans.
"We all agree that though the drive-through promotion may be better than nothing, we believe that we deserve something more appropriate that would be a nicer conclusion to our time in middle school," she said in a letter to Marotta, Mayor James Fiorentini and the School Committee.
The two girls said Marotta responded by saying there isn't enough time to organize such an event. The students disagreed.
"Students and parents came to the conclusion that there is plenty of time and help to set up a proper ceremony," Rosalyn said. "The JG Whittier PTO has come around and said that they would be willing to work with the school to help host a proper ceremony."
Hunking School parent Melissa Piraino said the families of Hunking eighth-graders are also willing to do whatever it takes to make an in-person graduation happen.
"We don’t feel the activities planned for the week-long celebration is superior to the gratification they would receive when hearing their names being called and walking across a stage in front of supportive, loving and proud families," Piraino said.
At last week's School Committee meeting, Boston told the committee and Marotta that she and Rosalynn started an online petition that, as of May 28, had collected more than 380 signatures.
"We worked so hard this year. We feel that we deserve a proper promotion and a proper ceremony," Boston said.
Marotta said it is too late to meet the state's regulations and guidelines to hold traditional eighth-grade promotion events that would bring together all students and their families.
"I understand that it's not the traditional ceremony that people are accustomed to, but the schools have worked really hard to make it memorable for the kids," she said of the school district's plans. "I'm sure that it will be special ... We do have to follow the guidelines and we're not able at this late date to meet all these expectations and guidelines (that would be needed for the students' request).''
School Committee member Maura Ryan-Ciardiello, whose son is graduating from Whittier Middle School, said she signed the students' petition. She said she also told Marotta that an indoor or outdoor graduation ceremony should happen.
Marotta said she was aware several months ago that the high school graduation ceremony would be allowed and what the rules for that were. Until last week, however, eighth-grade promotion events including families were not allowed.
She said principals at each middle school have instead planned various activities during the last week of school, such as field day events, movie nights, dunk tanks, and the use of cotton candy and popcorn machines.
Middle schools will also schedule times for eighth-graders to arrive in small groups, with their families, and receive their promotion certificates and take photos, Marotta said.
Fiorentini asked Marotta if there was anything more she could do to satisfy the wishes of students and parents.
"I understand what people want, but I don't see us as having a gathering," she said. "Our schools have hundreds of kids and those kids have hundreds of parents."
The students' petition, which lists ways to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/7cn9sxan.