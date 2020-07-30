HAVERHILL — Following a month-long delay and a battle with the mayor over the purchase of two new fire trucks, city councilors have approved a budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the budget avoids any significant tax hikes and keeps services for residents in place by avoiding layoffs. He said the budget will also bring two new fire trucks to the city — something councilors demanded.
"We have a budget with no layoffs or furloughs and we should be proud of that," Mayor James Fiorentini said after the nine-member council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass his $205 million spending plan for the fiscal year that began on July 1. Haverhill had been operating on a 1/12th budget to cover the month of July.
Under the new budget, teacher and police layoffs are avoided while essential city services and programs remain in place. The budget does not call for a tax override, but instead uses $7 million in reserves to balance the budget. The $7 million comes from two reserve accounts — $5 million from "free cash" and $2 million from the city's "rainy day" fund, which is also known as the stabilization fund.
"The taxpayers of Haverhill can't bear all of the burdens because of all of the difficulties we've had because of COVID-19," Fiorentini said.
In exchange for councilors agreeing to the new spending plan, Fiorentini has vowed to design a new capital plan before Labor Day that allows for the purchase of the new fire trucks. Fiorentini said the idea of buying two pumper trucks by amending the city's current fire truck replacement plan was proposed by Fire Chief William Laliberty. An earlier plan that rotates and replaces fire trucks was developed by former fire Chief Jack Parow.
Originally councilors asked Fiorentini to buy two fire trucks to replace the 33-year-old vehicles currently in use. Councilors said this is a good time to buy the vehicles because low-interest loan rates are available. When Fiorentini refused, saying he was concerned about extra spending, councilors stood firm and voted down his proposed budget, forcing the 1/12th budget to be enacted.
Councilors Tuesday applauded the mayor for meeting them in the middle on the fire truck issue.
"The big sticking point for me on this budget was the second fire truck. I'm glad the mayor will add that," said Timothy Jordan, a long-vocal Fire Department supporter. "The budget isn't perfect, but these are challenging times and I'll go ahead and support it."
Now that the budget has been approved, Fiorentini said he plans to introduce a variety of amendments for the council to vote on. First on his wish list is to hire an additional clerk in the inspectional services office and replace road paving account money, he said.
Council Vice President Colin LePage reminded the mayor that the budget includes a 2 1/2% property tax increase over last year's budget, which the mayor said he will address in November or December.
"It is my hope to increase taxes as little as possible," the mayor said. "Assuming we have a large amount of free cash, I will and ask you to appropriate some of that to lower the levy limit so that if there is a tax increase, it is as little as possible. People are hurting right now."