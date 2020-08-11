HAVERHILL — Students here will start the academic year using what is known as a hybrid learning model — meaning most children will attend classes in school two days per week and learn remotely from home the other three days.
The School Committee Monday night chose the hybrid model as the method to start the school year, as the COVID-19 crisis continues. The model includes additional learning arrangements for children with unique circumstances, such as special education students. The model also provides parents the option of keeping their children home for online remote learning only.
Committee members Scott Wood, Paul Magliocchetti and Richard Rosa voted in favor of the hybrid return to school, while Toni Sapienza-Donais voted against it. Maura Ryan-Ciardiello abstained from the vote, saying she did not receive answers to questions she sought before the vote happened. Committee member Gail Sullivan was absent from the meeting.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who is chairman of the committee, also voted in favor of the hybrid plan, and suggested phasing it in so students return to classrooms gradually over a 30-day period.
Details of plan coming this week
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said full details of the hybrid plan will be released this week, with information on school cleaning protocols, transportation, and other concerns raised by parents and teachers at public comment sessions included.
Education officials said they hope to spend the beginning of the year helping children become familiar with their school settings and getting comfortable wearing masks and social distancing before academic work begins, Marotta said.
"We feel the best time to get time with kids is when windows are open before winter and we may be forced to shut down again," Marotta said. "We're certainly aware things are changing rapidly. For us as a school system, it's our obligation and mission to educate kids and we feel we can do it safely (in classrooms)."
Teachers call for remote learning
Monday night's vote followed a public comment session that lasted more than two hours. That session was the second opportunity for parents, teachers and other members of the community to give opinions on the three proposed learning models suggested by local education officials.
Most people who spoke during Monday's public comment session said the best choice would be a remote return to academics in September — a system that would have children learning online from the safety of their homes. Those comments echoed statements made during a public comment session last week.
Most of those who voiced concerns Monday night were members of the Haverhill Education Association teachers union. Teachers' remarks were themed around the message "only when it's safe" — a slogan that refers to students and staff returning to schools only after they have been put in the proper condition to deal with the virus, including being inspected for air quality.
"Tonight, the Haverhill School Committee rejected the evidence and growing call for a remote start to the school year," union President Anthony Parolisi said in a social media post after the meeting. "Instead, by a vote of four-to-one, they voted to implement a hybrid model with a mere 30-day phase-in based solely on the desire to have a target date, not building repairs and public health benchmarks. Every member should remember that this vote tonight was not the end, but merely just the beginning of our fight for the safe schools our students deserve."
Sapienza-Donais a longtime Haverhill school principal, said she opposes any model that is not fully remote — keeping children out of classrooms.
"We're playing Russian roulette with our children and our staff," she said of an in-person return to school in any form. "The hybrid (model) doesn't take into account the adults that will be exposed. (It's) going to bring in our most disadvantaged students. The ones who can get tutors and have day care brought to their homes will go remote. Schools that open will not be schools as we know them. It's just too risky."
Hybrid chosen over other options
The School Committee chose the hybrid return to school instead of two other options — students spending all or a wide majority of their learning time in classrooms; and a remote model that would have students spend all or the wide majority of their learning time online from home.
Marotta said Monday that school officials quickly ruled out the model which had students attending school four days per week and learning remotely on Wednesdays. Instead, officials began focusing on the hybrid approach which was approved by the School Committee Monday night.
Marotta said more details of the hybrid plan will be released this week. According to a previous draft of the hybrid model, however, most students would be placed in groups called "cohorts A and B'' and learn in classrooms either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and learn remotely from home on the internet the other days. The same teacher would direct both the classroom and remote lessons to provide consistency.
According to that previous hybrid draft, Marotta said another group, called "cohort C,'' would consist of students who require special attention. That group would be made up of children with disabilities in substantially separate learning environments, along with Level 1 and Level 2 English Language learners who struggle with the language. That "cohort'' or group would attend school four days per week and learn remotely from home on Wednesdays.
According to the previous hybrid draft, another group of students called "cohort D'' is a group that would participate in what the district calls a remote learning academy. Marotta said students in that academy would be the district's 10% to 20% who either are required to learn remotely from home or choose that option.
Schools to reach out to parents
Surveys for families and other information on the return to school will go out soon via email and phone calls to parents, Marotta said.
More details on the hybrid plan and Remote Learning Academy are expected to be released Thursday night at a regularly scheduled School Committee meeting, the superintendent said.
As outlined in the previous draft of possible learning models, Wednesdays would serve as a day to deep-clean school buildings, Marotta said. Students could also stop into schools on Wednesdays to receive in-person tutoring or technology help.
Marotta has until Friday to submit the school district's chosen plan to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. As the state reviews the learning model chosen by the School Committee, local education officials will begin negotiations with the teachers union, Marotta said. The union must agree to changes in work conditions for the school year to begin under the hybrid model.
When students return to school, masks will be required, with breaks built into the day for younger students to remove the face coverings, officials said. All students will remove masks to eat, and will most likely have their meals either in school cafeterias or outside under tents following social distancing protocols, Marotta said.
Any student in any grade refusing to wear a mask will be asked to leave school, Marotta said.