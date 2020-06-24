HAVERHILL — Residents cooped-up in their homes and yards due to the coronavirus crisis are fed up with booming fireworks across the city each night that startle pets, wake babies and worry veterans struggling with PTSD.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he shares their frustration.
In an effort to improve the quality of life for residents, Fiorentini said he has told the Police Department to maintain a "zero-tolerance policy" toward illegal fireworks and beef up patrols across the city.
"I've instructed police that if they catch someone setting them off, not to issue warnings," Fiorentini said. "They are to confiscate (the fireworks) and issue a fine. The public's entitled to peace and quiet and I've asked the police to clamp down and issue tickets."
The Police Department said the penalty for fireworks possession is a fine of $10 to $100 and mandatory seizure of the fireworks.
According to incident logs, Haverhill police responded to 57 fireworks complaints this week. That number was up from 41 the week before. Most of the calls are reported after 8 p.m., though they have started to come in as early as 4 p.m. on weeknights.
Fiorentini said he believes the spike in fireworks is due, in part, to the statewide cancellation of fireworks celebrations because of COVID-19. In Haverhill, the city canceled the annual Fourth of July fireworks because of Gov. Charlie Baker's ban on large public gatherings. The Team Haverhill civic group also called off its River Ruckus festival. In past years, the event has featured a large fireworks display over the Merrimack River.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Police Department acknowledged it has seen an "increase in unlicensed use of fireworks throughout the city."
"Beyond the simple lack of courtesy that is being put on display,'' the statement said, "we would also like to remind all those engaging in this activity that possession of fireworks ... is illegal.''