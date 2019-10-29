HAVERHILL — The official start of winter is more than 30 days away, but city leaders are already talking about way to keep roads clear for fire trucks and other emergency vehicles when the snow flies.
They are also weighing concerns of private plow operators who clear Haverhill's streets and say they don't make enough money for their efforts.
And the city is also bracing for the start of its winter parking rules, which require residents without driveways to park on one side of the street or the other, depending on what month it is.
Those wintertime issues will be discussed at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Councilor William Macek said he put the issues on the council agenda so Haverhill can make early preparations to ensure clean, wide streets for everyone — especially first responders.
The city's winter parking rules require drivers to park on one side of the street from Nov. 15 to the end of December, then move to the other side of the street for January, and alternate from month to month for the rest of the winter.
Macek, however, said he will discuss the possibility of having drivers alternate from one side of the street to the other more regularly.
“I was talking with a city employee who feels that our current system creates roadways that are almost impossible to get through with ice buildup,” Macek said.
“There are some streets where people almost dig out an igloo-like cave for their cars with the walls of snow and it’s very hard for our plow department and city contractors to move it or get it cleared all the way,” he said of what happens during the month-to-month parking arrangement.
“With some of the streets and winters we’ve had, it’d be tough if not impossible to get a fire truck through and if they did, the truck would probably be scraped and damaged by the ice,” Macek said. “I’m looking to change it so they move cars to the other side of the street every other night to better clear snow deposits from storms. I remember when we had it even and odd (alternating sides of the street) for different days instead of the whole month.”
The winter parking schedule begins Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. It calls for people without driveways to park on the even-numbered side of the street until the end of December.
On Jan. 1, parking moves to the odd side of the street. In February, the switch is back to the street’s even side, and then back to the odd side for March.
“In our listing, we don’t even discuss December, “ Macek said. "To start in mid-November and go for six to seven weeks I think is confusing.
“If every other night is a switch to the other side of the street, the crews have the ability on the second night to come out and clean the other side without the cars parked there,” he said of his proposal.
Councilors are also expecting Tuesday night to hear from Stephanie Lesiczka of Corliss Hill Road regarding a review of the private contractor snow plow rates for the 2019-2020 season.
Contractors did receive a raise last year in the rates they are paid in Haverhill, Macek said, but the decision for any further increases is a mayoral decision, not one involving the council.
“The hourly rate depends upon the size of your equipment and what kind you’ll have available,” Macek said. “We’ve lost a lot of larger equipment to larger communities or the state who pay a lot more. I’ve heard from many that the plow equipment (serving Haverhjill) isn’t big enough on some heavy storms.''