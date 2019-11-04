HAVERHILL — The City Council has approved the adoption of an Agriculture Commission and right-to-farm ordinance that would support the area's local farms, mediate disputes and advocate for the agricultural community when farmers are pressured by developers seeking land for projects.
"This shows that the council is saying they do value farms in our city," Devan Ferreira, spokesperson for the Haverhill Friends of Agriculture, said.
The city is currently developing a new master plan, which can impact neighborhoods, farms and open spaces. Because of this, Ferreira said the time is right to act.
Haverhill traditionally had lots of agriculture in the center of the city. Due to the industrial boom, those farms were bounced out to the city's edges, Ferreira said.
Although Team Haverhill lists eight farms within city limits, Ferreira believes there may be 12 operating farms here.
"There are many more, I believe, that don't produce vegetables at markets, but are wholesale growers for supermarkets," Ferreira said.
He suggested the City Council may want to model its ordinance after Ipswich's right-to-farm bylaw that was passed in 2009.
"It can be tailored to meet Haverhill's needs," Ferreira said. "It's a good process to work through."
Looking to protect the area's farms that give the city such a diverse feel and character is important, members said.
"I think this is long overdue," Councilor Tom Sullivan said. "Some areas need to be clarified with the master plan coming up. We could leave farms behind rather than protect them. I see the value of the farmers' market on Saturdays. It's up to us to not just help the farms exist, but flourish and grow in the future."
Councilor William Macek supported Sullivan's stance, but with more urgency.
"I think we should ask the mayor to fast track a reply to us on this," Macek said. "I don't want to tag this on the coattails of the master plan. I think it should be its own separate document prior to the master plan being approved. We need to pick the right language to tailor it for Haverhill."
Council President John Michitson asked that the city solicitor review a right-to-farm ordinance for proper vetting and to ensure there is a “grievance procedure” if needed.
Agriculture commissions have already been accepted as a general law by the state of Massachusetts, according to Ferreira.
One potentially overlooked factor that local farms bring to their communities is agri-tourism from seasonal farm stands, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, farmers markets, animals, and hay rides, among other things. Those attractions then draw tourists to eat at local restaurants, gas up their cars, and maybe explore elsewhere in the city.
"We have a lot of diversity in Haverhill between the city and the country aspects, with the square mileage and the different landscapes that bring a lot of people here," said Ferreira. "It's super important to have the Agriculture Commission in place to help make informed decisions and in the future to play a bigger role in economic development."
Hobby farms are another category that would be served by an Agriculture Commission.
"There are some folks who just farm on the side or they're retired and may have a few sheep, horses and a goat that they have but not for income purposes," Ferreira explained. "My parents explained it years ago as a 'gentleman's farm' where the well-to-do had day jobs and also had a farm setup."
The preservation of land that can be made by connecting existing farmers with new farmers looking for land can sometimes be aided by state grants and other measures.
"Farming is a hard field to be in," Ferreira said. "A lot of farmers are older and wonder what the future holds. Younger farmers come in and wonder if they stay on the land, if it will come to fruition given zoning or if farming will be respected in their communities," Ferreira said.
Marlene Stasinos of Chris’ Farm Stand recalled what she went through when she was raising eight pigs on a 10-acre plot in 2011.
As a result of complaints, the Board of Health limited her farm to just two pigs.
"The right-to-farm could have helped (mediate) that back then," she said.