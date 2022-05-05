HAVERHILL — Haverhill Art Walk returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District on the second Saturday of the month, from 3-6 p.m., June through October.
The indoor and outdoor program highlights local businesses and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.
The kick-off event on Saturday, June 11 will include “Architect Alleyways,” an idea conceived by Jimmy Carbone (Craft Haverhill) who is working with Kyle Tornow and Fishbrook Design to host “what if…” sketch sessions in the historic alleyways between Washington and Wingate Streets, followed by a sketch reveal party at SJ Consulting, 43 Washington St.
There will be an art market organized by Art Walk alum Array of Trades and music hosted by Jonee Earthquake Band in Washington Square. Stop by a participating restaurant for a 6 p.m. Art Walk toast.
All businesses along the route, spanning Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets, are invited to participate. With support from the Art Walk coordinator, participating businesses will host events best suited for their space and individual goals. This program is hosted by Creative Haverhill to support the artists and businesses of our community while helping to activate downtown.
Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council. Artists, musicians, and businesses are invited to participate by visiting www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or emailing Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com
Haverhill student wins scholarship from Sheet Metal Workers Local 17
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College student, Michael J. Sheehan, was awarded a one-year scholarship by the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, a division of the SMART Northeast Regional Council. The Haverhill recipient will receive a total of $4,000 in funds to support them throughout their higher education.
The program, 100% funded by the membership of Local 17, ranges from one-time $750 scholarships to four-year scholarships totaling $16,000. For every hour a member works, seven cents is contributed to Local 17’s scholarship fund. Over time, this commitment and the collections have added up, making a big difference for hundreds of local students in paying for tuition, books, and other academic fees.
“Our scholarship program is part of our union’s commitment to giving back to the communities where our members live and work,” said SMART Northeast Regional Council President Bob Butler. “When we invest in these hard-working students, we’re helping build the future of these communities.”
