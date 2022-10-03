HAVERHILL — The five-month Art Walk program of live music, mural talks, art exhibits and demonstrations throughout the downtown comes to a close for the 2022 season with a celebration Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Organizer Hailey Moschella said the rotating lineup of music at Washington Square will be presented by Heaventown Haverhill, a community of local artists, musicians, and enthusiasts who use their skills and passion to encourage creativity in the Merrimack Valley. The Punk in the Park show will feature Jonee Earthquake Band, Stereo Vulture, Diablogato and The Grubs.
At 200 Merrimack St., Shoe Town Art Center will host a sidewalk sale and exhibit of work by students and staff.
“If you have yet to attend a history tour, join Tom Spitalere of the Buttonwoods Museum at 4:30 p.m. outside the MVRTA bus station in Washington Square for an Italian Architectural Heritage Walking Tour,” Moschella said.
G’s Texas Southern Flare at 35 Washington St. will host music on the patio with “The Tims,” and art by Grace Marchese will be on exhibit next door at Exit Realty. Join Rosemary Smith for your last opportunity to hula hoop in Columbus Park. Accompanying the jam will be live music by Neck Dive.
The Winged Rabbit at 53 Wingate St. will present pottery, fused and stained glass, paintings, digital art, photography and jewelry by local artists. On your way, you can’t miss the Art Market on Wingate Street hosted by Array of Trades and featuring over 20 artists.
Each event will have a unique map outlining the participating businesses, artists, musicians, and more. Maps will be posted virtually on the Haverhill Art Walk Facebook and Instagram pages, or you can pick up a hard copy on the day of the event in Washington Square or at a local downtown business.
Artists who are interested in participating in this event as well as businesses interested in hosting an exhibition, demonstration or performance can register online at www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
The Art Walk is presented by Creative Haverhill to support the artists and businesses of the community while helping to activate the downtown. Follow the Haverhill Art Walk Facebook page to see updates and programming details. Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council.
For more information about the Art Walk, send email to haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.
