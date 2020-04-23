HAVERHILL — Birthday parades, school teacher parades and other neighborhood or citywide caravans can now resume, within reason, under additional emergency orders approved by the city's Board of Health.
But, participants must take precautions including not designating viewing areas, not congregating, maintaining 6-feet of separation and wearing a face covering when speaking with others.
The board also tightened emergency orders it had approved last week, by requiring employees of essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and drive-thru food and coffee shops to wear face coverings when interacting with the public, preparing food or working within six feet of each other.
Violations of these orders come with fines of up to $100 for a first offense, $300 for a second and up to $500 for a third offense, city officials said.
In addition, essential businesses that violate the order face potential revocation of their operating permits or licenses.
"We are anticipating full compliance and we are not expecting to have to fine anyone or any business," said Shawn Regan, the mayor's spokesman.
The Board of Health held a short, emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to clarify and define regulations governing vehicle parades, social distancing and the use of face coverings by essential business workers.
Participating in the remote, Zoom meeting were Mayor James Fiorentini, Board of Health Chairman Peter Carbone, board members Dr. Romie Mundy and Dr. Alexander Matolsky and Richard MacDonald, director of inspectional services.
The new regulations governing vehicle parades follow the mayor's recent orders to temporarily halt these parades out of concerns that residents were congregating and not following proper social distancing rules.
Fiorentini said there was not one particular Haverhill parade or event that forced him to make the decision. Rather, he consulted with other local mayors and town managers before making the decision and said he did so with public health in mind.
The board voted to allow all essential services that are permitted to continue to operate during the State of Emergency, but requires they designate a supervisor or manager as a health and safety officer to maintain and manage proper safety protocol.
This order excludes first responders and healthcare workers in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities that have infectious controls in place.
Employees of essential businesses will be allowed to bring their own face coverings with them to work and the employer must allow their use. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which should be left for medical professionals and first responders.
Employees who are behind Plexiglass or similar are not required to wear a face covering but are encouraged to do so.
Regan said city inspectors will immediately begin contacting all essential businesses in the city, including supermarkets, sandwich and pizza shops, and other businesses on the state's list of essential services to inform them of the new regulations and ensure they understand them.