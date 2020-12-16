HAVERHILL — With snow expected to cover streets Wednesday night into Thursday, drivers must avoid parking in certain areas.
Mayor James Fiorentini has declared a snow emergency beginning Wednesday at 11 p.m. and ending Thursday at 5 p.m.
School officials have declared a snow day Thursday. All students, including those attending in-person and those learning remotely, will have the day off.
"While our leadership team had discussions about continuing in the remote model for the day, we kept returning to a concern of possible disruptions with power and internet connectivity due to the intensity of the storm," School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said. "I welcome the additional day of learning in June when the weather is warmer and I am optimistic that we may have all students learning in person in our schools at that time."
The School Department's grab-and-go meal sites at the Hunking, Consentino, Nettle, Whittier Middle and Haverhill High schools will be closed Thursday. Those sites will resume giving out meals on Friday at their normal operating time of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free meals are available for the entire school year. All Haverhill children and teens 18 and under are eligible for the meals. No registration or ID is required
During the snow emergency parking is banned on certain downtown streets. Vehicles parked on either side of the following streets will be ticketed and towed: Emerson Street, Essex Street, Main Street from Merrimack Street to Monument Square, Merrimack Street, River Street from the Comeau Bridge to View Street, Washington Street from Washington Square to the Comeau Bridge, Water Street from Main Street to Mill Street, White Street and Winter Street.
The mayor said a winter storm warning is calling for up to 12 inches of snow beginning late Wednesday night and winding down Thursday evening.
"The timing of this storm and its severe intensity will make the Thursday morning commute very difficult," Fiorentini said.
Trash and recycling collection for Thursday will be postponed by one day. Routes normally collected Friday will be collected Saturday. The city's recycling center will be closed Thursday, but will reopen on Friday and also be open Saturday.
Residents are advised that sidewalk plowing typically begins as the storm concludes. The process of clearing sidewalks can take one to two days, the mayor said.
City ordinance requires property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks at the edge of their yards within six hours of a storm ending. However, in the interest of public safety, the city clears over 60 miles of sidewalks following each storm, the mayor said.
For more information visit haverhillma.gov/departments/public_works_department/winter_storm_information.php.
You can also visit the city's main web page at ci.haverhill.ma.us.
Watch eagletribune.com and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune for more storm developments.