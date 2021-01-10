HAVERHILL — A burn victim was flown to a Boston hospital following a fire early Sunday at the Wadleigh House.
Firefighters responded to 170 Main St. about 5 a.m. after a fire alarm went off, according to a release from the Haverhill Fire Department.
Firefighters rushed to the second floor after seeing smoke coming from a window. Wadleigh House is a rooming house for indigent men run by YMCA of the North Shore.
“As firefighters gained access to the second-floor hallway, they were met by other occupants who responded to the fire alarm activation, noticed the smoke coming from one of the rooms,” the release said. “One of the occupants forced the door open and found the occupant of the room and removed the victim from the room where the fire was located.”
The victim, whose name has not been released, was treated for burns by emergency personnel before being taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
The burn victim was then flown to a Boston hospital. The individual's medical condition was not released.
Investigators say the fire broke out when the victim was smoking a cigarette while using an oxygen tank.
The fire is being investigated by local police and firefighters in conjunction with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and state police.
No further details on the fire or victim were released.