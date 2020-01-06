Haverhill bus driver gets probation in endangerment case

BEVERLY — A former Beverly school bus driver admitted on Monday that he endangered a 5-year-old Cove Elementary School kindergartner when he left the child behind on a school bus one morning in September 2018.
The child later attempted to walk home, only to be struck by a car at one of the city's busiest intersections several hours later.
David Boutros, 72, of 80 South Riverview St., Haverhill, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless child endangerment on the morning his trial was set to get underway in Salem District Court.
Judge Randy Chapman sentenced Boutros to two years of supervised probation, during which Boutros is barred from driving or working as a caretaker for children or teens. He must also notify any company that might employ him as a driver, including Uber and Lyft, of his conviction.
It was a sentence Chapman said he intended to send both a message of deterrence as well as ensure public safety.
Prosecutor Heidi Sylvanowicz had sought a slightly longer term of probation for Boutros. She revealed Monday that a co-worker of Boutros had tried to alert him to the presence of a small child on his bus at the depot on the morning of Sept. 7, 2018.
"He brushed her off and said 'oh, that's a backpack, I'll get it later,'" Sylvanowicz told the judge.
But it was actually 5-year-old Ian Hyso, who had forgotten to get off the bus when it stopped at Cove Elementary earlier that morning.
Boutros made two more runs, for another elementary school and then the middle school, then pulled into the bus depot off Sohier Road, Sylvanowicz said.
Hyso may have been lying down in his seat, but drivers are trained to walk the length of the bus to check, Sylvanowicz told the judge.
Confronted later, Boutros insisted he had done so and that it was "impossible" that he'd left a child behind.
Video cameras on the bus showed otherwise. On the video, Boutros hadn't made the check, said the prosecutor.
The cameras were still running at 10:10 a.m. when the boy's hands became visible as he grabbed a seat in front of him.
Eventually, after the camera had automatically shut off, Sylvanowicz said, Hyso decided to walk home. A woman who spotted the child walking near the busy Gloucester Crossing intersection — where three of the city's major roads and the Rockport commuter rail line converge — began following slowly as she dialed 911.
Beverly police caught up to where the child was walking, at the next major intersection, Rantoul and Elliott streets.
Then, as they pulled onto Elliott Street, officers heard a thud.
Hyso had darted across three lanes and into the path of a vehicle in the fourth lane. The driver had been unable to see the boy because he was so small.
Sylvanowicz said the boy, taken to Beverly Hospital, suffered minor scrapes, bumps and bruises. But he's also suffered from trauma since the incident, she told Chapman.
He has nightmares, Sylvanowicz said, and now receives therapy.
"If traffic had not been stopped at the time, we might not have been here in the district court," said the prosecutor, alluding to more serious injuries or even death.
"The defendant had a duty that day as a school bus driver, and he failed to follow through on that duty," said Sylvanowicz.
Boutros's lawyer, Jack Milgram, quickly challenged the prosecutor's characterization of the harm to the boy.
"I'm not saying none of that is true, but if it is true, this is the first I've heard of that," Milgram told the judge.
Milgram, who wanted Chapman to continue the case without a finding for a year, then dismiss it, said his client has also suffered since the incident.
"My client has been through a lot," said Milgram. "He's no longer employed — he wasn't terminated, he resigned. There's been a lot of publicity about this case, a lot of articles."
Asked outside court if he meant to suggest that news coverage of the case should have been considered a mitigating factor by the judge in sentencing, Milgram responded, "no comment."
Hyso's parents declined to comment outside court.