HAVERHILL — The district's own bus drivers and monitors now have the option of taking Wednesdays as either unpaid days, using available vacation time or personal days or reporting to school buildings to assist in deep cleaning.
Most of Haverhill's students do not report to school buildings on Wednesdays, which are designated deep cleaning days.
The memorandum of agreement between the School Department and the Haverhill School Transportation Union goes into effect this Wednesday and does not impact drivers or monitors employed by NRT busing, which contracts with the city to provide school busing services.
The transportation union is comprised of about 30 school employees.
"As we have no work for drivers and monitors on Wednesdays, we wanted to be able to find other work they could perform and still receive a full week's pay," said City Solicitor William Cox, who along with the superintendent and assistant superintendent negotiated with the transportation union.
Cox informed the School Committee about the agreement at its Oct. 22 meeting.
Cox said that in the event there is a need for transporting students on Wednesday, the plan outlines a method as to who will be assigned the work.
He said that in the event the district goes fully remote for more than 15 working days, the agreement outlines a protocol for furloughs.
"First we'll ask for volunteers, and we'll accept them by seniority, then involuntary furloughs will be done by inverse seniority," he said.
During these periods, Cox said, health benefits will continue for those employees who pay their share of the cost.
The committee approved the agreement with no discussion.
Cox said the district is also close to finalizing a new contract with cafeteria workers.
"We're expecting to complete their contract this week, which will include similar furlough language to the bus driver and monitor agreement," he said. "With the hybrid model, they clearly aren't serving as many meals on a daily basis."