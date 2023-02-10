HAVERHILL — The city is preparing to purchase yet another piece of watershed property officials say is critical to the health of the city’s water supply while also preventing the construction of 11 houses that could have endangered that water supply.
DPW Director Robert Ward gained the approval of the City Touncil this week to borrow $780,141 to purchase 36 acres of land off Brandy Brow Road, located in the northeast part of the city, and which borders East Meadow River.
Ward said the land contains 14 parcels, almost all of which are on Brandy Brow Road, which links Route 110 (Amesbury Road) at its southern end and Route 108, Newton Road, on its northern end.
Ward referred to this latest acquisition as a “friendly taking” and that it followed nearly two years of negotiations with the landowner, who is identified in documents as Richard P. Early Sr., trustee of D&D Realty Trust.
Early had wanted to build 11 four-bedroom homes with two- and three-car garages on lots of 80,000 square feet or more. Had the project moved forward, the houses would have required septic systems and wells and Brandy Brow Road would have needed to be widened.
The project ran into opposition from several neighbors and other residents, and from several city departments, resulting in negotiations for the city to obtain the land.
City Solicitor William Cox is expected to submit the purchase documents for the 36 acres at the council’s Feb. 14 meeting, Ward said.
“We need to have the check cut for next week should the City Council approve the purchase of the land,” Ward said. “We’ll have the check ready and Bill Cox can make the transaction.”
In January of 2021 the city purchased 25 acres on Groveland Bridge Road through a “friendly taking” and paid D&D Realty Trust, with Richard Early Sr. as trustee, $272,000, officials said. The land is off of Amesbury Road (Route 110) and next to East Meadow River, which also flows into Millvale Reservoir.
In June of 2021 the city partnered with Greenbelt of Essex County to purchase 20.4 acres of agricultural land at 97 Corliss Hill Road in an effort to protect the drinking water supply now and into the future. The property also borders East Meadow River
Under the partnership, Greenbelt owns the front fields and the city owns the wooded area on the backside, which Ward said is the best area for watershed protection as it is the closest to East Meadow River. Greenbelt contributed $250,000 toward the $400,000 purchase price and the city contributed $150,000.
Ward said the location of the land along Brandy Brow Road is important for watershed protection as a tributary on one side of the land flows into the East Meadow River as does a body of water on the other side. He said the river flows into Millvale Reservoir, which provides the majority of the city’s drinking water.
“Watershed health and keeping land in its natural state is the best way to protect water quality,” Ward said, noting the cleaner the water that enters the treatment plant at Kenoza Lake the less stress on the plant. Clean water entering the plant also lowers the cost of treatment.
In addition to its importance to the city’s water supply, the conservation land can be used by the public for passive recreation such as hiking, Nordic skiing, and wildlife viewing.
Councilor Melinda called the purchase “another great move for that area” and commended Ward for acquiring this land and other land in that area “to protect our watershed ... water for now and for the future.”
“This was truly a grassroots effort led by citizens who live in that part of the city,” Councilor John Michitson said prior to the council’s unanimous approval of the loan order.
