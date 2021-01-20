HAVERHILL — A piece of land bordering East Meadow River that could have been developed into housing will play an important role in protecting the city's water supply for future generations, city officials said.
The 25 acres on Groveland Bridge Road that Haverhill is taking from retired contractor Richard Early Sr. was on the market for $299,900. The city acquired the land through a "friendly taking" under eminent domain guidelines and agreed to pay Early $272,000, officials said.
The land is off of Amesbury Road (Route 110) and next to East Meadow River, which flows into Millvale Reservoir. City officials said the reservoir provides about 60 percent of Haverhill's drinking water.
"We'd rather maintain the land in its current state than let it go out for development," Robert Ward, deputy public works director for the city, said about protecting the watershed property from development and pollutants commonly associated with developed land.
According to records provided to the City Council, the property was appraised at $272,500 as of July 21, 2020, and was last assessed at $41,000. Assessed values are not reliable indicators of market value and are used by communities for tax purposes only.
City Solicitor William Cox said Early was supportive of Haverhill taking the property and paying him an amount that was close to the property's market value.
"Because the assessor's office had a lower value, we could not go through a typical purchase-and-sale process, so we had to do an eminent domain taking, but whenever we do this we pay the appraised value," Cox said. "In this case we don't call it a purchase, we call it damages."
According to the National Association of Realtors, eminent domain refers to the process by which the government may seize private property by making proper compensation, but without the owner’s consent. The property must be claimed for "a public use" and "just compensation" must be provided to the property owner.
It was noted in the appraisal that the property is within the special conservation zoning district and that single family homes on a minimum of two acres with 200 feet of frontage are an allowed use. The property is also within the a watershed protection district.
The report noted it would be difficult for Early to develop the land because issues such as required house lot sizes in the zone and wetlands rules place the property toward the lower end of the range of values.
"Either he could have developed it or sold it to another developer," Cox said. "A significant portion abuts the East Meadow River, while other portions are a distance away. But it would have been costly to develop with having to put in roads and utilities and they would have had to wrestle with conservation and watershed issues."
"For the city, it's a lot of land for a relatively modest price," Cox said.
In 2015, the city spent $200,000 to buy 33.5 acres off Whittier Road that also borders East Meadow River. The city had been seeking a state drinking water supply protection grant for half the cost but did not receive it, so Haverhill purchased the land out of its Water Department budget, Ward said.
The 33.5-acre parcel is next to 226 Whittier Road and just north of poet John Greenleaf Whittier's Birthplace. Ward said the land is entirely within the watershed of Millvale Reservoir and runs along East Meadow River for about 1,000 feet. The river originates in New Hampshire before it feeds into Millvale Reservoir.
"There are other parcels that abut East Meadow River that, if we had the opportunity, we would consider buying," Ward said.