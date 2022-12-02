HAVERHILL — For her 10th appearance on a Food Network competition, master cake decorator Erin Erler is competing against her cake shop assistant and friend Christine Barton in “Holiday Wars,” hosted by Jeff Mauro.
Erler, who operates Cakes by Erin in Haverhill, brought Barton with her as a teammate on three prior Food Network cake decorating competitions, but this time the show’s producers put Barton on her own team.
Barton has worked alongside Erler for the past seven years and currently works at her cake shop part time as she’s a full time nurse.
“We’ve always been on the same team but this time she’s on one team and I’m on another,” Erler said. “The crazy thing is she developed her skills at my shop and we’re very similar in our thinking when it comes to our designs.”
Erler said that knowing how the other thinks can be a challenge.
“You know what they are bringing to the table, she said. “Christine and I both know structure and design and what works or won’t work for these shows.”
Barton says it was a great experience to be competing against her friend Erin Erler, as well as an opportunity to show off her own decorating skills, while remaining good friends with Erler.
“There was a lot of pressure as I’ve never been the lead decorator in one of these competitions,” Barton said. “I was able to apply all the tools that Erin provided me with over the years.”
Cakes By Erin, located at 800 Broadway, is know for its “over the top” and “out of the box” cake sculptures you won’t find at a typical bakery. Most of the cakes made are custom orders.
Examples include cakes that look like guitars, characters, and more recently food items such as a cake that emulated a bowl of ramen.
“Each cake is so unique that they can be very challenging as it’s not something you’re repeating all the time,” Erler said. “We’ve made cakes for Adam Sandler, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and all of the Boston sports teams, to name just a few.”
Erler was in her first Food Network competition in 2010, with all the events involving decorating cakes based on a theme.
“Some shows are one episode while others like our most recent is a series of eight episodes, with eliminations taking place each week,” Erler said.
“Holiday Wars” aired its sixth episode on Nov. 27. The series began with nine teams. Erler’s team (Rebels Without a Claus) and Barton’s team (Yule-Igans) made it through round six and are heading into round seven, to be aired Sunday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m.
“In Holiday Wars the focus is on cakes as well as poured and pulled sugar decorations for our cakes,” Erler said.
The Nov. 27 theme was “Time Travelin’ Santa.” Erler’s team was assigned the Victorian era while Barton’s team was assigned the stone age era. Each team has three members who specialize in one aspect of cake decorating: a baker, a sugar artist and a cake decorating artist, a role for which Erler and Barton excel.
“Our Victorian era cake featured Santa wearing a blue coat with fur lining, standing on skis with a bag of toys and standing in front of a stone wall and a lamppost with a candle in it to light his way,” Erler said.
Barton said her cake featured a muscular caveman Santa climbing over a boulder while carrying a bag of bones and rocks made of sugar and a slingshot made of fondant.
“Although Santa didn’t exist during the stone age, we got to be really creative by going with a non-traditional Santa,” Barton said. “We really had some fun with it.”
Other designs from recent episodes followed the theme, “Ugly Sweater Party” featuring woodland animals.
“I had an owl in a tree wearing an ugly sweater and Christine had beavers decorating their dam while dressed in ugly sweaters,” Erler said.
Another theme was “Reindeer’s New Hobby.”
“My design was a reindeer doing meditation on a rock tower with crystals and a Zen garden and Christine’s design was a reindeer doing mixology; mixing drinks,” Erler said.
So far Barton’s team has been the winner in two episodes while Erler’s team has won three times.
In the finale, the winning team will receive a fully expense paid trip to Iceland. Filming took place last January and February in Park City, Utah.
“Haverhill has a chance at having two competitors in the finale, or one of us might go home, so to find out watch episode seven (A Very Peanuts Christmas Tree) on Sunday night,” Erler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.