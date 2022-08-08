HAVERHILL — On Saturday, people from around Haverhill came together for the second annual Haverhill Multicultural Festival. The event was supposed to be at G.A.R park, but due to the heat was moved into the nearby Senior Center building.
At the center, also known as the Welcome Center, people listened to music and enjoyed food from different cultures.
Event organizer and Chair of the Haverhill Cultural Council Nathan Webster said the event was created to bring the different cultures present in Haverhill together in one location.
“We wanted to invite the public to enjoy the many cultures of Haverhill,” Webster said. “To enjoy things that they would not normally see.”
Webster said the event included Italian, Dominican, Haitian and Puerto Rican food.
One of the activities at the event involved kids getting passport stamps.
“The kids can go around and get a stamp from each of the tables they visit,” said Webster. “Showing that they have been around the world.”
The event also included a number of vendors.
Abdul Kanu was at the festival showing off clothing that he makes himself and sells at a store on River Street. Kano said he draws his patterns and designs from West Africa and especially Sierra Leone.
Attending the event was Alexander Thompson who enjoyed both the music and the food, especially the Italian sausage.
Thomson also said it was great that the city was celebrating its diversity.
“We should have more of these events,” Thompson said.
Harry Lambropoulos said he also enjoyed the bands. Lambropoulos said he celebrates his own Greek heritage by cooking lamb outside every Easter.
Sandra Cicerone was there to support one of her grandchildren who played at the festival. Cicerone said the event taught her more about the Cultural Center in Haverhill.
Webster said the event was pulled off by the work of a number of volunteers.
“We have a great group of volunteers,” said Webster. “We have a lot of people that come in from a lot of different backgrounds and they put in their expertise and their help and they just make this event something that the citizens of Haverhill can look forward to each year.”
