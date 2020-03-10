Haverhill cheerleaders win regional championships

HAVERHILL— Three cheers for Haverhill High School's cheerleading squad.
The 19-member team, coached by Liz Burgess, came away winners at Sunday's Massachusetts School Administrators' Association's winter cheerleading regional competition. Now they are heading to Worcester State University on Sunday for the all-state competition.
One week after taking home a Merrimack Valley Conference trophy March 1, the all-girl squad was named Division 1 North regional champions during the weekend competition in Wilmington.
“The team worked so hard to overcome obstacles and worked together to push through,” Burgess said after last Sunday's win. “Their hard work paid off.”
Following a team member's injury Thursday at practice, routines were tweaked and several athletes needed to learn new skills as “significant” changes were made, Burgess said.