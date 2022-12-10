HAVERHILL — City Clerk Linda Koutoulas says she loves her job and working for the mayor. But at age 61, she wants to spend time with her family and friends, as well as on hobbies like painting in her studio, taking art classes, music classes and other pursuits she’s had to put on the back burner since she began the job in January 2014.
“I have a degree in fine arts and I would like to spend more time on my art,” she said. “I also want to take an archery class as I have so many interests but no time to pursue them. and I want to spend time volunteering with organizations such as the Greater Haverhill Art Association, Whittier’s Birthplace and the Rotary Club, all of which I have not had time to participate in as much as I would like.”
Koutoulas notified Mayor James Fiorentini that she plans to retire near the end of January.
“She’s been absolutely wonderful and has done an outstanding job,” Fiorentini said. “Linda sometimes has to work 12 hours a day during elections. I have not had a major glitch or problem since she’s been city clerk.”
According to a city posting, the job pays a salary of $91,966 to $107,586 per year and includes a $4,000 stipend for Clerk of the City Council and a $1,300 stipend for Clerk of the Board of Registrars.
In November 2013, Fiorentini promoted his longtime assistant Koutoulos to the position of City Clerk, replacing Margaret Toomey, who retired after 10 years.
“We’re looking forward to reviewing applications and seeing who applies,” Fiorentini said. “There are a lot of great people in the clerk’s office who could apply. We want the very best person for the job.”
Koutoulas, of Haverhill, says her job as City Clerk has been very rewarding, especially at times when she assists residents with issues that may seem small, but are important to them.
“Sometimes people are seeking housing and I might refer them to the mayor’s office, which has a list of resources,” she said. “Or someone might be seeking a birth certificate from where they are born, which in some cases may require the assistance of state or federal officials in the event they were born in Puerto Rico.”
If you have five dogs and you’re looking to license, Koutoulas will tell a resident their pets are considered a pack and that the resident requires a kennel license.
“I would refer them to the Building Department for information on zoning, which would refer them to the Board of Appeals for a kennel license,” she said.
In advance of a municipal, state or federal election, you will find Koutoulas in her office day and night ensuring everything is in place, including voting machines that work and having enough trained staff to man the polling locations and process ballots.
“With the newly expanded mail-in voting, outside of absentee ballots, vote by mail has become a much easier option for many people and went from 4,000 mail-in ballots during the last presidential election to almost 8,000 ballots returned for the November state elections,” she said. “There’s a process involved in mailing out and receiving those ballots, which required hiring more people who worked for weeks sorting and alphabetizing ballots. Ballots have to sorted by ward and precinct and by street and street number, which takes a long time.
“As an election official, if something goes wrong I’m responsible so I take my role seriously,” she said. “For the November election, my assistant Kaitlin Wright was an enormous help as the work load for elections has tripled because of early voting, mail in ballots and redistricting along with an increase in voters. and starting a few years ago, if you do business with any state agency, such as the RMV, you automatically get registered to vote, which has boosted the number of registered voters in Haverhill whether they vote or not.”
